Oscar Nominations 2023: Here are the Indians who have won the Award so far

As the Oscar Awards’ nominations for this year come in, three Indian movies have made it to various lists — All That Breathes in the Documentary Feature Film category, The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary Short Film category, and ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR in the Original Song category.

Given the global recognition that the Oscars or the Academy Awards enjoy, since their inception in 1929, winning an award is often seen as a matter of national pride. Though Indian films have not figured prominently in the ceremony on the whole, some from the industry have made their mark and won the coveted prize. We take a look.

Bhanu Athaiya, the first Indian to win an Oscar

Born in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the late costume designer Bhanu Athaiya earlier wanted to become an artist. She later found designing clothes to be a more “practical” vocation and went on to contribute to some iconic Hindi films, including CID, Pyaasa, Amrapali, Guide, Teesri Manzil, Lagaan – which also saw its own Oscar nomination in 2002 – and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades.

It was her work on Gandhi (1982) which won her the award for Best Costume Design. During the speech for the prize that was shared with John Mollo, she said, “It’s too good to believe. Thank you, Academy. And thank you, Sir Richard Attenborough, for focusing world attention on India,” referring to the film’s director. Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar was also nominated in the Best Original Score category for Gandhi.

A part of more than 100 films, Athaiya won two National Awards — for Gulzar’s mystery drama Lekin (1990) and Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Her death in 2020 saw tributes pouring in from those in films and fashion. “When nobody even heard of the Oscars you won it for us, you been an inspiration… May your soul Rest In Peace… It’s a huge loss for me personally and The Academy,” said fellow Academy Award winner and sound designer Resul Pookutty.

Satyajit Ray, recipient of an Honorary Award

Satyajit Ray is among the most appreciated filmmakers in Indian history. He was awarded an Academy Honorary Award in 1992, “in recognition of his rare mastery of the art of motion pictures, and of his profound humanitarian outlook, which has had an indelible influence on filmmakers and audiences throughout the world.”

Ray is also the recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. His work was characterised by the philosophy of humanism, as well as a simplicity that often raised complex questions about society and its people.

In the biography Satyajit Ray: The Inner Eye: The Biography of a Master Film-Maker, W Andrew Robinson quotes the Japanese film-maker Akira Kurosawa as saying, “Not to have seen the cinema of Ray means existing in the world without seeing the sun or the moon.”

Resul Pookutty, Award for Sound Mixing

Ian Tapp, Richard Pryke and Resul Pookutty were the joint awardees for their work in Slumdog Millionaire (2008). Pookutty, a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, has worked in various Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, such as Ra.One (2011), Highway (2014), Rajinikanth-starrer Kochadaiiyaan (2014) and Pushpa (2022).

In 2018, he wrote a Facebook post in support of awardees who were not given National Film Awards directly by the President that year in a departure from tradition. He previously won a National Award for the 2009 Malayalam film Keralavarma Pazhassiraja.

A R Rahman, Best Original Song and Original Score for Slumdog Millionaire

‘Mozart of Madras’ A R Rahman became the first Indian to win Academy Awards in two categories ,both for his work in Slumdog Millionaire – Best Original Song (for ‘Jai Ho’), and Best Original Score. Another track from the film, ‘O Saaya’, was also nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Born in 1967, Rahman has achieved both critical and popular success in a career spanning more than three decades. He has composed music for various Indian film industries, predominantly Tamil and Hindi movies, alongside several international projects.

Rahman won a National Award for his debut, the Mani Ratnam directorial Roja (1992). He is one of the few Indian composers to have a global following, which gained momentum after the resounding success of the Slumdog Millionaire album.

Gulzar, Best Original Song Award

Veteran poet-lyricist Gulzar shared the prize with Rahman, as the recipient of the Academy Award for Best Original Song, for his work as a lyricist on ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire. The artiste has won a number of National Awards and 20 Filmfare Awards.

He has contributed to dialogue-writing and film direction, and had successful collaborations with well-known Bollywood music directors, like SD Burman, Shankar Jaikishan, Hemant Kumar, Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

In 2019, nearly a decade after his Oscar win, he said, “It was because of A R Rahman the song won the award. Although Sukhwinder Singh also contributed to making the song a hit by putting a lot of energy into it. Overall, I would say we all agree that it was because of the music maestro A R Rahman that the song won the coveted prize.”

Additionally, a documentary titled, Period. End of a Sentence, set in an Indian village in Uttar Pradesh, won an award in 2019 in the Best Documentary (Short Subject) category. The documentary was produced by Indian producer Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and crowdfunded by students from Los Angeles, and their teacher Melissa Berton. In her acceptance speech, Iranian-American director Rayka Zehtabchi said: “I’m not crying because I’m on my period or anything. I can’t believe a film on menstruation won an Oscar.”

The film shone a light on the myths and taboos associated with menstruation in India, which are connected to health issues among girls and young women, as well as restricted access to education.