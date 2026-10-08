Godse to Balram Bhargava: How Nana Patekar blended reel with real in his biographical roles

One of the most distinctive performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema, veteran actor Vishwanath “Nana” Patekar died after a cardiac arrest on Thursday (October 8). He was 75.
Having started out in theatre, Patekar made his film debut with Gaman (1978). Although he played some notable characters in critically acclaimed films including the Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay! (1988), he rose to prominence with Parinda (1989), which won him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. For Krantiveer (1994), he won the National Award for Best Actor.
Other acclaimed Hindi films he starred in were Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005), and Raajneeti (2010). In Marathi cinema, one of his most celebrated roles was in the National Award-winning Natsamrat (2016), in which he played a retired stage actor. He also acted, co-wrote, and directed the 1991 action drama Prahaar: The Final Attack.
Although his career spanned almost five decades, he showed an inclination towards biographical roles particularly since the 2000s. We recall five such instances in which he played real-life characters.
Ab Tak Chhappan (2004)/Ab Tak Chhappan 2 (2015)
Ab Tak Chhappan saw Patekar play Inspector Sadhu Agashe, a character inspired by the life of controversial Mumbai police officer Daya Nayak. During the 1990s, Nayak earned a reputation as an “encounter specialist” — a label Nayak dismisses — by allegedly participating in extra-judicial killings in police operations against organised crime.
Patekar’s portrayal of the protagonist earned rave reviews from critics and cinemagoers alike, and the film was a moderate box office success. Patekar reprised his role as Agashe in the 2015 sequel.
The Attacks of 26/11 (2013)
Based on a book by former journalist Rommel Rodrigues, the Ram Gopal Varma-directorial saw Patekar play a real-life Mumbai cop once again, this time portraying Joint Commissioner of Police Rakesh Maria. Maria, who had been at the forefront of the Mumbai Police’s response to the terror attacks on November 26, 2008, is shown in the film as recounting the course of events on 26/11 and the subsequent interrogation of the sole surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, in front of an investigation committee.
Dr. Prakash Baba Amte: The Real Hero (2014)
In one of his more notable roles in Marathi cinema, Patekar played Dr Prakash Amte, the son of the renowned social worker Baba Amte. Prakash Amte, a medical doctor by training, has extensively worked as a social activist along with his wife Mandakini Amte (played by Sonali Kulkarni) in the tribal regions of eastern Maharashtra, particularly in Gadchiroli district. The husband-wife duo won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for “Community Leadership” in 2008 for their work.
The film focuses on the Amtes’ work in the dense forest of Hemalkasa, located in Gadchiroli, and their struggles to bring about positive development in the region.
The Vaccine War (2023)
In the film, Patekar played the protagonist Dr Balram Bhargava, who was then director-general of Indian Council of Medical Research. It recounted the development of the indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin during the Covid-19 pandemic and shed light on the efforts of scientists involved in the process. Although Patekar received praise for his role, the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film was criticised for having “the look and feel of a public service broadcast”.
The film was based on Bhargava’s book Going Viral.
Lord Mountbatten: The Last Viceroy (1986)
In what was one of his earlier career roles, Patekar played Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in the British TV mini-series Lord Mountbatten: The Last Viceroy (1986), which focused on Lord Louis Mountbatten’s time as a British commanding officer during World War II and thereafter as Viceroy of India in the days leading up to Indian independence. The show, a British production, was shot in India.