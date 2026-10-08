Godse to Balram Bhargava: How Nana Patekar blended reel with real in his biographical roles

One of the most distinctive performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema, veteran actor Vishwanath “Nana” Patekar died after a cardiac arrest on Thursday (October 8). He was 75.

Having started out in theatre, Patekar made his film debut with Gaman (1978). Although he played some notable characters in critically acclaimed films including the Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay! (1988), he rose to prominence with Parinda (1989), which won him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. For Krantiveer (1994), he won the National Award for Best Actor.

Other acclaimed Hindi films he starred in were Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005), and Raajneeti (2010). In Marathi cinema, one of his most celebrated roles was in the National Award-winning Natsamrat (2016), in which he played a retired stage actor. He also acted, co-wrote, and directed the 1991 action drama Prahaar: The Final Attack.