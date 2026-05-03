Met Gala: How a simple New York fundraiser came to be ‘fashion’s biggest night’

The first Monday of May marks a special place in the global fashion calendar. This year, the spotlight will turn to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, as notable individuals from diverse fields will walk up the museum’s steps for the annual Met Gala.

In recent years, celebrated Indian names such as Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh have also appeared at the event. So, what is the Met Gala, how did it begin, and why is it known as “fashion’s biggest night”? We explain.

Origins of the Gala

Started in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, the Met Gala (or Ball) was intended to raise funds for the museum’s Costume Institute and increase its profile. The Institute houses a vast collection of over 33,000 objects from the 15th century to now, documenting how men, women, and children clothed and dressed themselves. It is also a testimony of societal evolution in the creative space, be it of craftsmanship, textiles, art, or individual expression.