Why Kullu celebrates Dussehra for a week after Vijayadashami

The International Kullu Dussehra, to be held from October 21 to 27, is a unique blend of religious faith, centuries-old traditions, cultural heritage, and tourism. Unlike Dussehra celebrations in most of the country, the weeklong festival in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu valley begins on Vijayadashami, when celebrations elsewhere generally conclude.

Devtas, considered to be living deities, are placed in huge traditional, decorated palanquins and chariots and then brought to Kullu’s Dhalpur ground. This year, the festival organiser International Kullu Dussehra Committee (IKDC) has invited a record 347 deities — 63 more than the originally recognised 284 devi–devtas in the revenue record called Wajib-Ul-Arz, reflecting the expanding participation in the annual congregation.

The arrival of deities at Dhalpur ground is expected to begin on Tuesday (October 20), with more reaching the venue by the morning of Wednesday (October 21). Their arrival marks the beginning of religious rituals and traditional festivities.

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Here’s what to know about the history and traditions of Kullu’s Dussehra celebrations, the increase in the number of deities, and the intertwining of the festival with politics.

Why does Kullu’s Dussehra begin after Vijayadashami?

The festival’s origins date to the 16th century CE during the reign of Raja Jagat Singh, who ruled Kullu from 1637 to 1662. According to local tradition, the king brought an idol of Lord Raghunath (another name of Rama) from Ayodhya to get rid of a Brahmin’s sin and installed it at Sultanpur near Kullu on the occasion of Vijayadashami. He subsequently accepted the deity as the kingdom’s presiding lord, placing the royal authority under it.

The annual congregation of local deities became central to the festival, with Dhalpur ground serving as the venue for their assembly over the course of a week. Lord Raghunath remains the principal deity, and other deities gather to pay obeisance to him. The ceremonial procession is accompanied by traditional drums, trumpets, devotees, and decorated chariots. Deities arrive from different parts of the Kullu valley, including Manali, Banjar, Anni, Nirmand, Sainj, Gadsa, and Manikaran.

According to local tradition, the deities also visit Rupi Palace — also known as the Sultanpur Palace — to meet the erstwhile royal family. Former BJP MLA and MP Maheshwar Singh is current scion of the erstwhile princely state of Kullu.

Why have the number of deities increased?

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Principally, 284 devtas — including devis (also addressed as shaktis) — were registered in the revenue record of Kullu Valley. This particular record, called Wajib-Ul-Arz, contains the names of devtas who have landholdings in their individual names.

According to Sunder Singh Thakur, Congress MLA from Kullu and president of IKDC, there are many factors behind the increased numbers. “Over a period of time, the followers of the main devta reduced and those of the local devtas increased. The number of followers also counts in the local recognition. The Kullu Devi-Devta Kardar Sangh decides and recommends the recognition of the devtas to the local administration,” Sunder Singh Thakur told The Indian Express. The Kullu Devi-Devta Kardar Sangh is an organisation representing the kardars (caretakers or administrators) of the local deities in Kullu district.

Local deities seen during the Kullu Dussehra festival. Photo: Wikimedia Commons Local deities seen during the Kullu Dussehra festival. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

On Friday (October 16), the Himachal Pradesh High Court rejected a petition moved by a gharelu devta (household deity belonging to a particular family or clan), Devta Bansheera Maharaj Sidhwan, demanding a special invitation and other facilities, including nazrana (ceremonial gift), to attend the seven-day-long gala.

“The number has increased from 284 to 347 since 1948. There are many gharelu devtas that are also demanding official recognition and place at the ground, but every devta cannot be recognised. The Wajib-ul-Arz, a historical revenue document recording village customs and related rights, is among the references used in assessing traditional claims,” he said.

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Doti Ram Thakur, president of the Kullu Devi-Devta Kardar Sangh, told The Indian Express: “We cannot accommodate every devta at Dhalpur ground. The number of devtas has been increased but the space is limited. Last year, the number of invited devtas was 332.”

“We have to provide space to every devta for installing a tent, for accommodating its kardars, sewage facility, food, etc. The Committee and local administration is also responsible for giving every devta a nazrana, including expenses of their arrival from their native place and other expenses,” an IKDC office-bearer said.

A fillip to the tourism economy

Kullu district Deputy Commissioner Amit Sharma, who is also vice-president of IKDC, said the gathering generates economic activity by attracting visitors from across India and abroad. “To attract more visitors, IKDC is going to organise a global dance performance for the first time, wherein folk artists were invited from the US, Russia, Tajikistan, Malaysia, and other countries. Besides this, a laser drone show will also be performed throughout the festival,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

To promote local products, over a hundred stalls were set up by self-help groups in Kullu. Traders and artisans from neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, are also coming.

The political connection

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Devtas also matter in politics. Former BJP legislator Maheshwar Singh represents the erstwhile royal family and performs traditional ceremonial duties connected with Lord Raghunath’s chariot. He is the first to pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath — then the rest of the procession starts.

Experts say that devtas definitely influence the state’s politics, be it on the panchayat levels or legislative and parliamentary elections. No politician can undermine the importance of devtas owing to their followers.