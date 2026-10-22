The rise and rediscovery of Khajuraho’s iconic medieval temples

The well-known headless idol of Vishnu at Khajuraho’s Javari temple may soon be restored. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) plans to re-attach the long-lost sandstone head, which has now reportedly been found in an ASI store, by November.

The restoration plan brings renewed attention to Khajuraho, home to one of India’s largest groups of medieval temples. Located in Madhya Pradesh, the site rose to prominence under the Chandela rulers between the 10th and 12th centuries. It is believed to have once covered 13 sq. km and contained 85 temples, of which around 20 survive today in varying states of preservation.

Why were so many temples built here? Who commissioned them, and which deities do they enshrine?

The rise of Khajuraho under the Chandelas

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The antiquity of Khajuraho can be traced to prehistoric times, with artefacts from the Middle and Late Stone Ages and the Neolithic period unearthed at the site. However, there is no evidence of a township here before 900 CE. In Khajuraho (2000), author Devangana Desai writes: “The building of the temples at Khajuraho began from AD 900 onwards, when local chieftains of the Chandella family amassed power and wealth and rose to be a major political dynasty in northern India.”

Author Sadhish Sharma, in Khajuraho: Odyssey of Stone Poetry (2026), describes the site as a synthesis of architectural elegance, sculptural vitality and philosophical depth. “Built predominantly between the 10th and 11th centuries under the Chandela dynasty, its temples represent the epitome of the Nagara architectural tradition. Their soaring shikharas, harmonious proportions, and intricately carved surfaces create an architectural experience in which stone appears to transcend its material limitations,” he writes.

The headless Vishnu idol in Khajuraho’s Javari Temple. (Wikimedia Commons) The headless Vishnu idol in Khajuraho’s Javari Temple. (Wikimedia Commons)

Sharma adds: “The Chandela rulers commissioned the temples of Khajuraho as expressions of religious devotion, royal patronage, political legitimacy, and cultural accomplishment. Dedicated to Hindu and Jain traditions, these monuments reflect a period when kingship, sacred architecture, and artistic excellence were closely intertwined.”

“The place continued as an important religious centre until the fourteenth century, even after the power of the Chandellas had declined,” Desai notes. By the 16th century, however, Khajuraho had faded into obscurity. It does not even find mention in Mughal records.

Rediscovering Khajuraho

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In the 19th century, Khajuraho re-emerged as a site of interest. In February 1838, Captain T S Burt, a British engineer, made an unscheduled visit to the village after hearing accounts of its temples. Travelling overnight in his palanquin, he reached Khajuraho and documented the western group of temples.

His report, published in the Journal of the Asiatic Society of Bengal in 1839, offered one of the first European descriptions of the site. Burt wrote that he had found “probably the finest aggregate of temples congregated in one place to be met with in all India, and all are within a stone’s throw of one another.”

Between 1843 and 1847, Maharaja Pratap Singh of Chhatarpur undertook extensive repairs to the temples, becoming the first local ruler to take a keen interest in their conservation.

Further documentation followed. Alexander Cunningham visited Khajuraho in 1852 and again in 1864-65 as Archaeological Surveyor to the Government of India. His accounts in several volumes of the Archaeological Survey of India Reports provide valuable information about the site. Recognising its significance, he described the area as containing “perhaps the largest group of costly Hindu temples that is now to be found in Northern India”.

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In 1852, Major Frederick Charles Maisey prepared some of the earliest drawings of the temples. Later, Lala Deen Dayal took the first photographs of the region.

The many temples of Khajuraho

According to Desai: “A highly evolved stage of Indian temple architecture is seen at Khajuraho.” At least two of its larger temples, Lakshmana and Vishvanatha, follow the panchayatana style — with four subsidiary shrines at the corners of the main platform.

In his survey, Cunningham divided Khajuraho’s temples into three groups based on their location. He wrote: “The village is surrounded on all sides by temples and ruins, but these are more thickly grouped in three separate spots on the west, on the north, and on the south-east.”

The Javari Temple, where the headless Vishnu idol is located. (Wikimedia Commons) The Javari Temple, where the headless Vishnu idol is located. (Wikimedia Commons)

Today, the Khajuraho temples are commonly classified into the western, eastern and southern groups.

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The western group contains some of Khajuraho’s most magnificent royal temples, including the Devi, Varaha, Lakshmana, Kandariya Mahadeva, Parvati, Vishvanatha and Bhairava temples. “The western group, which consists entirely of Brahmanical temples, is situated on the banks of the Sib-Sagar…” wrote Cunningham.

The eastern group contains the Javari temple, where the headless Vishnu idol is located, as well as temples dedicated to Hanuman and Shiva. This group also includes a cluster of Jain temples protected within a modern compound wall to the south-east of the village.

The southern group includes the Duladeva and Chaturbhuja temples.

The art and symbolism of Khajuraho’s sculptures

Noteworthy are the sculptures of Khajuraho. Alongside deities and celestial figures, the sculptors depicted dancers, musicians, warriors, domestic activities, courtly life and amorous couples. These scenes illuminate the relationship between sacred ritual, aesthetic pleasure and worldly experience. The erotic sculptures, Sharma argues, invite interpretations beyond sexuality, engaging with broader questions of desire, fertility and human existence.

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In Khajuraho: The First Thousand Years (1999), author Shobita Punja attributes the site’s remarkable sculptures partly to the quality of the local sandstone. The Vindhya hills surrounding Khajuraho provided several varieties of stone, including Kaimur, Rewa and Bhander sandstone. The region’s superior sandstone, she notes, was “so responsive to the chisel that the skilled artists of Khajuraho were able to create exquisite sculptures depicting the minutest details: ornamental jewels, strands of hair, and pointed manicured nails”.

Beyond the temples

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Cunningham suggested, as cited by Punja, that Khajuraho’s decline may have begun with Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasions, when Nanda Rai was forced to abandon the city and seek refuge in the fortified stronghold of Kalinjar. As political centres shifted and the Chandela kingdom weakened, Khajuraho gradually lost its prominence. Sharma notes: “Tradition and historical accounts associate approximately 85 temples with the site, of which only about 23 survive today.”

The temples, however, retained their religious significance long after the region’s political fortunes changed. Citing eminent Indian art historian Krishna Deva, Sharma notes that the temples “continued to shine in all their glory in spite of the loss of political importance till the 14th century”.

The ASI Museum preserves much of this legacy, housing around 100 representative stone sculptures. Its three galleries are dedicated to Shaivite and Shakta, Vaishnavite and Jain traditions, while the collection also features sculptures depicting secular themes.

In 1986, the Khajuraho Group of Monuments was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.