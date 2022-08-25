How a California law is set to undo swastika’s appropriation by Nazism

The California State Senate unanimously passed a bill – AB 2282 – on August 23 to criminalise the placement or display of the Nazi hakenkreuz (hooked cross in German), which resembles the swastika. The bill clearly points out that it is not intended to criminalise the display of swastika associated with Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.

The legislation makes California the first state in the US to recognise the ancient swastika associated with Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism as “symbols of peace” while distinguishing it from the hakenkreuz, the Nazi party’s official symbol, and criminalising its use “for the purpose of terrorizing a person.” Governor Gavin Newsom is yet to sign it.

How is the swastika different from the hakenkreuz?

The swastika is an ancient symbol that was used by cultures across the world and continues to hold religious significance for Buddhists, Jains and Hindus, connoting good fortune and auspiciousness. The hakenkreuz – used by the Nazi party on their flags, badges and armbands – is oriented differently from the swastika, as it rotated to clockwise. The hakenkreuz also has a very different meaning. Representing racial purity of the ‘Aryan race’, it is often used by Neo-Nazi groups as a symbol of hate.

The word swastika has a Sanskrit root, which means good fortune or well-being. The swastika is commonly seen in India — a ubiquitous symbol adorning temples, homes, vehicles, and on walls above entrances and doors — and it carries a purely auspicious and welcoming meaning. Unlike the black hakenkreuz of the Nazis, the swastika used by Indians is usually red or yellow in colour, is not tilted to the right, and has dots at each corner, which are believed to represent the four Vedas.

The earliest known swastika, on an ivory mammoth tusk located in present-day Ukraine, has been dated to 10,000 BC. The ancient symbol has also been found in Mesopotamia, the Americas, Algeria, and the Far East.

Why do people in the West have a problem with the swastika?

Despite its association for centuries with the symbolism and practice of the Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain religions, many people in Europe and America see the swastika only as the defining symbol of the antisemitic Third Reich (1933-1945) of Adolf Hitler.

After the defeat of Nazism and the end of World War II, the swastika was banned in Germany and subsequently in other European countries such as France, Austria, and Lithuania. Neo-Nazi groups around the world, however, continued to use the symbol and flag to rally support, and to identify themselves.

How did Hitler appropriate the swastika?

During its rise to power, the Nazi Party in Germany wanted to adopt a new flag, one that would represent not only their movement but would be recognisable as a poster and be striking enough to “be the first cause of awakening interest” in the Nazi movement, Hitler wrote in his autobiography, Mein Kampf. The swastika or hakenkreuz rotated clockwise at 45 degrees, was seen as a befitting symbol.

In 1920, Hitler formally adopted the swastika as the symbol of his National Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nazi Party). Hitler wrote that he decided upon the final iteration of the Nazi Party’s flag, a black swastika encompassed by a white disc, which was placed on a red background. These colours— red, black and white — were specifically drawn from the flag of the German Empire, which after its collapse in 1918 was succeeded by the Weimar Republic. For Hitler, the symbol not only harked back to an idealised imperial past but laid out the ideology of National Socialism and its hope for the future.

He wrote, “The red expressed the social thought underlying the movement. White the national thought. And the swastika signified the mission allotted to us — the struggle for the victory of Aryan mankind…”

In the Nazi worldview, the German people were the direct descendants of the Aryan “master race” and, therefore, belonged to a racial stock that was superior to all other peoples. For the Nazis, maintaining the racial purity of the German people was paramount, and all communities that were in their worldview inferior were to be eliminated.

The Nazis identified the Jewish people as the foremost enemy, whom they sought to persecute and ultimately exterminate. All the terrible crimes against humanity were carried out by the Nazis under the Nazi flag.

In what other ways has the swastika been used?

After its discovery in the West, the symbol gained popularity and was frequently used as a design motif that signified good fortune and well-being, wrote Steven Heller in his book, ‘The Swastika: Symbol Beyond Redemption?’ In the late 19th and early 20th century, countless businesses used the swastika on their products, from Carlsberg on the bottom of their beer bottles to tobacco and biscuit brands.

Heller noted that during World War I, the 45th Infantry Division adopted an orange swastika as a shoulder patch. The Finnish Air Force started to use the symbol in 1918, well before the rise of Hitler, and it was only in 2020 that it “quietly dropped” the logo.

The Nazi appropriation of the swastika is sometimes traced to the German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann, who in 1871 excavated more than 1,800 variations of swastika-like symbols on pottery fragments at the site of ancient Troy in Turkey. Similar designs had been found on pottery in Germany, which led Schliemann to conclude that the swastika was a “significant religious symbol of our remote ancestors”, the cultural historian Malcolm Quinn wrote in his 1994 book ‘The Swastika: Constructing the Symbol’.

From the late 19th century, Quinn wrote, scholars in Europe began to argue that the swastika was a sign of the Aryan race, which had remained pure and resisted the influence of other races and language groups. Such ideas would be lapped up by the Nazis, who would go on to inscribe their fascist and racist imprint upon the ancient symbol.

In fact, Quinn recalled that the great German Orientalist and philologist Max Müller had cautioned Schliemann in 1880 against using the word swastika to describe the symbols that he had found: “I do not like the use of the word Swastika outside India. It is a word of Indian origin, and has its history and definite meaning in India… The mischief arising from the promiscuous use of technical terms is very great,” Müller wrote to Schliemann.

Why is the use of the swastika by right-wing groups worrisome?

The swastika evokes notions of violence and racism in the West, and the ideology of Hitler and the Nazis continues to inspire fringe groups in many countries around the world. As the horrors of World War II have faded in the memory of people and nations, the post-War Western liberal democratic consensus that it engendered in the decades of the 20th century has frayed. With many of the promises of this post-War political consensus not bearing fruit, many groups have felt cheated and disillusioned.

Right-wing populist parties feeding off this discontent have been steadily gaining traction in the mainstream politics of Europe. Right-wing strongman regimes have come to power in several countries, and parties propagating ultranationalist, racist, anti-immigrant views have increased their popularity. In June, Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader known for her anti-Islam and anti-immigration stance, won a historic 89 seats in the 2022 French legislative elections. Viktor Orban, Hungary’s Prime Minister since 2010, and Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s President since 2019, have been accused of fascist leanings.

In America, the swastika symbol has appeared in white supremacist gatherings, and in February, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the use of swastikas during the trucker protests against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.