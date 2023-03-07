With Holi around the corner, a look at the tradition of consuming bhang in India

For some, it’s “God’s gift”, while others see it as “a source of happiness” or a “liberator”. Whatever the sobriquet, bhang is intertwined with culture and religion in India.

According to some records, it has been in use for thousands of years and finds mention in ancient texts such as the Vedas. In Ayurveda, bhang is believed to cure not only physical ailments but also anxiety.

Its widespread consumption in India even took the Britishers by surprise when they colonised the country. As per the BBC, in the late 19th century, they commissioned a study of bhang’s effects and cultural significance.

“To forbid or even seriously restrict the use of so holy and gracious an herb as the hemp would cause widespread suffering and annoyance,” the report pointed out. “It would rob people of solace in discomfort, of a cure in sickness, of a guardian whose gracious protection saves them from attacks of evil influences.”

Geographer Barney Warf, in his research paper ‘High Points: An Historical Geography of Cannabis’, writes that this intoxicant, prepared from parts of cannabis plants, for the longest time has been consumed in weddings and festivals in honour of the god Shiva.

As per Hindu mythology, cannabis came into existence after the gods churned an ocean of milk while looking for an elixir that would make them immortal and restore their strength. During the process of churning, a drop of amrita (sacred nectar) fell from the sky and at the place where it landed, the first cannabis plant sprouted. It’s believed that Shiva, who had consumed the poison Halahala that emerged during the churning of the ocean, ate this plant to cool his throat.

Today, bhang is a staple at Holi and Maha Shivratri celebrations, where it is served most commonly with thandai — a cold beverage made from milk, sugar and an indulgent mix of nuts and species such as almonds, fennel seeds, watermelon kernels, rose petals, pepper, poppy seeds, cardamom and saffron.

What is bhang?

Bhang is essentially a green-coloured paste made from seeds and leaves of the female cannabis plants — they have higher potency and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content than their male counterparts. Prepared by soaking and then grinding the plant material together, the paste is, traditionally, rolled into smooth balls, known as bhang goli.

Apart from thandai, the ingredient is widely consumed after it is blended into lassi, which is a sweetened yoghurt drink. It’s also mixed into snacks such as pakoras — small, spicy fritters that contain vegetables like onion, potatoes or cauliflower — or into chutneys and pickles.

Why is bhang consumed on Holi?

The tradition of having bhang on Holi is associated with another Hindu myth that also involves Shiva. People believe that after his wife Sati self-immolated, Shiva went into a deep meditative state to overcome the grief. Parvati, who sought to bring him back to reality and marry him, went to the god of love, Kamadeva, for help. Despite knowing the dire consequences of disturbing Shiva during meditation, Kamadeva, on the day of Holi, shot an arrow laced with bhang at him and broke his trance. Although Shiva was enraged by the act and reduced Kamadeva to ashes, he ended up marrying Parvati. Therefore, believers consume bhang on Holi to celebrate Shiva’s return to the real world.

Is bhang legal in India?

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which was enacted in 1985 and deals with drugs and their trafficking in India, cannabis has been defined as a narcotic drug and its cultivation, possession, consumption or transportation is prohibited. However, only certain parts of a cannabis plant, such as resin and “flowering or fruiting tops” come under this ban. The Act excludes from prohibition its leaves and seeds, which are used for preparing bhang.

Notably, although the cultivation of cannabis is punishable across the country, harvesting the leaves that grow by themselves is perfectly legal.

Over the years, states have also come up with their own laws regarding the sale and consumption of bhang. A handful of them like Uttar Pradesh even license and tax bhang sales, much like alcohol. Even if some states have banned the substance’s consumption and sale, authorities rarely crack down on its sellers and customers on the occasion of Holi, a report by The Wall Street Journal said.