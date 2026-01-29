German musicologist among Padma Shri winners: Who is Lars-Christian Koch?

Koch’s decades of scholarly engagement helped distinguish Indian music as a significant field of study in global ethnomusicology, which is the study of music and its interplay with broader culture.

Written by: Suanshu Khurana
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 06:48 PM IST
Ajit V Gupte, the Indian Ambassador to Germany, with Lars-Christian Koch after the Padma Shri announcement.Ajit V Gupte, the Indian Ambassador to Germany, with Lars-Christian Koch after the Padma Shri announcement. (X/eoiberlin)
Make us preferred source on Google

Among the winners of the 2026 Padma Awards, India’s highest civilian awards, was German ethnomusicologist Dr Lars-Christian Koch, 66.

Koch was honoured with the Padma Shri for his deep engagement with Indian classical music over the decades. His writings have interpreted Indian music and instruments for the West, and improved their understanding within India, as well.

His decades of scholarly engagement helped distinguish Indian music as a significant field of study in global ethnomusicology, which is the study of music and its interplay with broader culture.

Koch’s storied career

Koch was born in 1959 in Peine, a quaint town in Lower Saxony, Germany, and completed his studies in ethnology, followed by a PhD in musicology in Bonn and later combining the two disciplines.

He has served as Head of Media, Ethnomusicology, and Visual Anthropology as well as the Berlin Phonogram Archive at the Ethnologisches Museum, Berlin. In 2018, he became the director of both the Ethnologisches Museum and the Museum of Asian Art, and integrated the two into the Humboldt Forum, which is housed at the Berlin Palace — once home to Prussian kings and German emperors.

The museum remains controversial due to its colonial-era acquisitions, including a bronze Natraja, among others, during European expansions. For his part, Koch has written on Buddhist music and done field work in India and South Korea with a focus on historical recordings and music archaeology.

Editorial | ‘Bhajan clubbing’ is here. Is it a cultural shift?

Currently, Koch is also the director of the State Ethnographic Collections of the Dresden State Art Collections (SKD) in Germany. He also serves as Professor of Ethnomusicology at the University of Cologne and as Honorary Professor at the University of the Arts, Berlin, besides holding guest professorships at the University of Vienna and the University of Chicago.

Story continues below this ad

Koch’s India connection

One of his most significant contributions is his 1994 PhD dissertation, which highlighted the rasa doctrine of contemporary North Indian classical music and compared it to the ‘Doctrine of affections’ widely used in the Baroque era in the 16th and 17th centuries in Europe.

Koch detailed the classic Indian cultural text Natyashatra (written by Bharat Muni) and its understanding of aesthetic flavour and emotions as understood by an engaged audience through performing arts, with the navarasas (the nine key emotional states) at its heart. He compared it with the theory given by French scholar-critics at the Court of Versailles in France, who spoke of six basic affectations (admiration, love, hatred, desire, joy and sorrow) which, when used properly by a composer, can produce an involuntary response.

In doing so, Koch did not translate Indian cultural works indiscriminately in Western theoretical terms, but analysed them through a structured aesthetic system located in the Indian vocabulary.

Through his repeated visits to India, specifically West Bengal, Koch also focused on Rabindra Sangeet, or the songs written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore. His book My Heart Sings: The Songs of Rabindranath Tagore Between Tradition and Modernity examined Tagore’s music as not just a cultural anchor through its classical and regional traditions, but also looked at its modern ideas. His ethnomusicological perspective helped Tagore be better understood by both Indian and Western audiences.

Story continues below this ad

Another book by him (Sitar and Surbahar Manufacturing: The Tradition of Kanailal & Brother, published by the Ethnologisches Museum Berlin in 2011) tells the story of the instrument manufacturing tradition at the iconic shops in Kolkata’s Upper Chitpur Road in Burrabazar that began in 1930.

With photographs and in-depth details of the technicalities adopted by Kanai Lal, besides interviews about the manufacturing process, the book is significant in highlighting illustrious musicians such as Enayet Khan, Waheed Khan, Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan who were particular about playing instruments created by the instrument makers in this shop.

Kanailal & Brother shut down in 1995 due to a lack of successors who could continue the craft. In telling their story and focusing on a single family of luthiers, Koch highlighted the significance of traditional instrument makers in India.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
crash
The ‘discombobulator’: Weapon system that the US likely used in Venezuela
trump
Bulleh Shah’s shrine vandalised: How Sufi poet blended religious beliefs, challenged orthodoxy
Bulleh Shah
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threats
'Salman Khan was fuming': Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
EXPRESS OPINION
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
In India today, the urban is the new political — as an idea, beyond the city
Urban is the new political, better cities need good politics
Civilisational pride should remind us that our greatest achievements were born of openness, not insularity
Ruling party’s historic opportunity: Frame future without grievance, with pride
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement