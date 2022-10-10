The debate around compulsory military service for South Korean band BTS

Whether the seven members of BTS, the massively popular Korean band, must serve in the country’s army has been a subject of continued debate, one that has increased as its oldest members come closer to enlistment — Jin turns 30 in December, facing possible enlistment early next year.

While South Korea’s military seemingly wants the members to complete their conscription, public sentiment remains divided. In 2020, under a 2019 revision of the country’s laws, BTS members were able to delay their military service until they were 30.

The conscription law

Under South Korea’s laws, all able-bodied men between age 18 to 28 are required to undergo 18-21 months of military service, as part of efforts to defend against the country against nuclear-armed North Korea. The law, however, provides special exemptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians and dancers who have won top prizes in specific competitions, particularly those that enhance the country’s prestige.

While the government can grant special exemptions, people who have availed of these exemptions in non-designated categories and competitions have triggered severe criticism and debate about fairness.

To understand why this is a serious matter domestically in South Korea, it is necessary to understand the impact of conscription on the lives of South Korean men. For the duration of the 18-21 months that the men are conscripted, they are forced to suspend their education or professional careers.

Dodging military duties or using exemptions, particularly by the wealthy and privileged, are not received well in the country.

People who get exemptions from the draft are released from the military after receiving three weeks of basic training and are also required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work. They continue serving in their professional fields for 34 months.

According to an Associated Press report, in one recent survey, about 61% of respondents supported exemptions for entertainers like BTS, while in another, about 54% said BTS members should serve in the military.

The background

In September, representative Kim Young-bae of South Korea’s Democratic Party of Korea proposed a bill that would allow celebrities who have received merits from the government, for example, the Order of Cultural Merit awarded to BTS by former president Moon Jae-In in 2018, to serve an alternative form of military service.

According to a Reuters report, K-pop is not the only sector hoping for a change in the rules concerning enlistment. President Yoon Suk-yeol’s government is also considering exemptions for some engineers and researchers in the computer chip and other tech fields.

South Korean newspaper JoongAng Daily stated that Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup said that it would be “difficult” to extend this alternative (military service) programme to BTS due to aspects of fairness on fulfilling mandatory military service”, at the country’s National Assembly.

The politics

According to a Korea Times report, the debate concerning possible military exemptions for BTS pitted the ruling People Power Party against the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea during the National Assembly audit on the Ministry of National Defense this past week.

The report quoted members of the People Power Party saying that BTS should fulfil their military duties like other Korean men, while the Democratic Party of Korea is calling for exemptions for the band.

The report quoted Lee Ki-sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, saying: “Our military resources are decreasing. Fairness and equity are the two important principles to be applied in mandatory military service. In that sense, I think BTS should serve in the military.”

One of the concerns that people in support of exemptions for BTS have put forward is the possibility of the group disbanding when members are away during military service, echoed by South Korean politician Sul Hoon of the Democratic Party of Korea.

“If BTS disbands, it’s a loss for the country. Why should we send them to the military and break the group? We have multiple choices such as alternative service or working in the industry (instead of military service),” he said, in a report by the Korea Times.

But for some others like People Power Party’s Lim Byung-heon, the issue is more about setting the right example for South Korean citizens. “We must decide what to consider first ― economic profits that BTS bring to the country or promoting our society’s fairness and equity by sending them to the military. Do not spend too much time (making a decision). The Military Manpower Administration should announce persuasive opinions within this year after objective research,” he said.

In August, there was a parliamentary debate in South Korea about shortening military service to three weeks that stemmed in part from to the conversation surrounding BTS’s conscription.

BTS’ management company has long presented the seven members as keen to do their duty.