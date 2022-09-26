Meet Ememem, the artist who has been filling potholes in Europe with colourful mosaics

Anyone in Lyon, France, will find it hard to miss the hundreds of colourful mosaics that dot the pavements of the city, artistically and ingeniously covering potholes and other divots. This is the work of the anonymous French artist known as Ememem, whose trademark vibrant works have brought him the title of “the pavement surgeon” or “the pothole knight”. A set of his works were on display at the District 13: International Art Fair in Paris earlier this month.

Who is Ememem?

The website of the Lyon-based artist says he was previously a songwriter with a well-known rock group. “Born on a damaged sidewalk in 2016, Ememem is one of those sons born out of the asphalt who has disorder running through his blood. In arts events or undercover by moonlight, he repairs the street and the hearts of those who tread it,” it says.

Emenem’s works Emenem’s works

In the last six years, since he began identifying, filling and decorating potholes in Lyon with mosaics, their numbers stand at more than 300. Given his elusiveness and working style, the artist is often compared to his British counterpart and popular street artist Banksy.

The technique used by the artist

Ememem, who describes himself as a “bitumen mender, sidewalk poet, macadam surgeon”, uses materials such as ceramics, wood, and bitumen to fill in damaged pavements and repair fractured sidewalks. He has described his technique as “flacking”, a play on the French word flaque, meaning puddle, and as the “art of repairing holes”.

The multicoloured mosaics are made from tiles of different sizes and colours, arranged in geometric patterns and at times with his signature that bears a trowel and his name. On his works, his website states, “His sidewalk’s plasters illuminate the wounds of the urban fabric. They are part of daring street art and contemporary art while recalling the traditional Japanese kintsugi, the art of repairing while enhancing.”

Where has he left his footprints?

While a lot of his works are in the cobbled streets and pavements of Lyon, they can also be spotted in the large European cities of Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, and Milan. In addition, replicas of the sidewalk plasters are also created in a workshop and exhibited in galleries and international contemporary art fairs.

While his first solo was held in 2018 at the Taverne Gutenberg in Lyon, he has exhibited across the world, including the Paris Art Fair in 2021 and at the Nuart festival in Stavanger, Norway, in 2018. At present, Ememem is working on a four-year project with the metropolis of Lyon on the “poetic design of its new network of cycle paths”.