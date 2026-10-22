Daler Mehndi, a ‘mixer’ and a minister: What are minus-one tracks at live concerts

After Daler Mehndi’s performance at a Navratri event in Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand led to controversy, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Thursday (October 22) said the state respects all artistes and he would meet his “good friends” Mehndi and his brother Mika Singh.

Mika Singh along with Harshdeep Kaur, Baadshah, Shaan, Anupam Kher, and others had rallied behind Mehndi after state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted his performance, alleging he was drunk on state and not singing well despite charging a heavy amount.

Uniyal had also questioned why the songs were playing through a “mixer” instead of Mehndi singing live.

In his support, Mika Singh said his brother has been unwell and doesn’t drink alcohol. Alisha Chinai, the ’90s popstar, pointed out that using minus-one tracks is standard in many live performances today.

Sat Sri Akal, everyone! 🙏❤️ Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong. आज अगर कोई टीचर स्कूल या कॉलेज में किसी बच्चे को डांटता है, तो भी बड़ा मुद्दा बन जाता है। फिर एक इतने बड़े कलाकार को मंच पर सबके सामने इस तरह डांटना और अपमानित करना कहाँ तक सही है? I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated.

Cabinet minister @SubodhUniyal1 Thank you, everyone, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji. ❤️🙏 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 21, 2026

What is minus-one and plus-one in live music?

Minus-one is a backing track with complete orchestration, with the lead vocals removed so that a live singer can perform over the instruments. It is like a karaoke track. Ad-libs and backing vocals may or may not remain on the track, depending on the arrangement.

This is commonly used in concerts all over the world and is done to minimise technical glitches. While more regular at pop concerts, it is frowned upon at rock concerts, where zero-track — a completely live and raw performance with live orchestration — is the expectation.

Some playback singers in India who almost always sing live during their concerts include Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh. A lot of independent artistes mostly still sing on zero-track.

A plus-one track is the one that includes pre-recorded vocals and orchestration. It is usually pre-recorded, sometimes specifically for a concert, in a controlled environment. This creates the impression of an artiste singing live even when they aren’t. In the case of plus-one, an artiste could lip-sync or sing along.

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Why are plus-one and minus-one used in live concerts?

There are too many variables at play in live singing, such as the weather, the noise around, and the health of the artiste. Production companies often choose plus-one over live so that nothing goes wrong. Often, recordings are made specifically before live concerts even if the artiste plans to be completely live, so that unforeseen circumstances can be managed.

This is especially done in case of Olympic ceremonies or any huge stadium show and award show, to allow high-energy performers to achieve vigorous choreography or sustain long concerts without the audio quality dropping.

The flip side is that in minus one, if you miss your cue, there’s no taking it up again unless one catches the track midway. This makes timing and cues very important.

What are some lip-sync scandals that made history?

The most significant is from 1990, when German pop duo Milli Vanilli was stripped of their Grammy after it was revealed that the artistes, Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus, were not the actual singers on their own debut album. The songs were actually sung by session artists. A live show malfunction contributed to the truth coming out.

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Ashlee Simpson’s lip-sync on Saturday Night Live in 2004 remains one of the more infamous ones. It became a live TV embarrassment: a song she had just performed (Pieces of me) began playing again as she was to sing another song (Autobiography). Simpson did an awkward dance and went off the stage.

Another incident that was talked about was Beyoncé’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Barack Obama’s second presidential inauguration, where she lip-synced a pre-recorded version because she had not rehearsed it with the orchestra and did not want to risk a flawed performance. She sang the anthem live without any instruments at the Super Bowl press conference 10 days later, famously showcasing her vocal prowess.