Why French loan of Bayeux Tapestry to England has proven contentious despite shared history

In July 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the 10-month loan of the 11th-century Bayeux Tapestry, originally housed in the Bayeux Museum in Normandy, France, to the British Museum. It was a lauded diplomatic move aimed at cementing the ties between Britain and France.

Despite the celebration of shared history at heart, the decision has drawn more flak than fanfare. Petitions have been signed against the transportation of the antique piece of heritage. Members of the art world have raised concerns that the fragile tapestry may not withstand the journey, and an important piece of history could be potentially lost. English artist David Hockney called the move “madness”.

What is the Bayeux Tapestry?

The Bayeux Tapestry is an 11th-century linen work that documents the events leading up to the Norman conquest of England, culminating in William the Conqueror’s ascension to the English throne in 1066. This event is significant in both British and French histories.

William the Conqueror, the first-ever French ruler of England, laid the foundations of present-day English law, society and identity. With his ascent, the linguistic heritage was altered as Norman French became the language of the court and permeated the existing Anglo-Saxon English to evolve into the English that we speak today.

Over 70 metres long, the Bayeux Tapestry is believed to have been commissioned by Bishop Odo, the half-brother of William the Conqueror, to commemorate the new king’s victory. It features key important moments of the conquest, alongside depictions of everyday life beyond the battlefield in the Anglo-Saxon society of the time.

The tapestry was housed in the Bayeux Cathedral’s treasury for seven centuries and was moved around France during World War II. It ended up in the Louvre in Paris, where it was exhibited for a month in 1945. It continued to move around Bayeux before finding its permanent home at the Bayeux Museum in Normandy in 1983.

The weave of contention

About seven months ago, French art historian Didier Rykner started a petition against the loan of the Bayeux Tapestry, and described the move as “a true crime against our heritage”. “Its preservation, despite the many vicissitudes it has endured, is nothing short of miraculous. We are its heirs. It is one of the major works in the history of humankind, which we must preserve at all costs for future generations. But this embroidery is extremely fragile… Their (textile conservators) diagnosis is unequivocal: any transport, however minimal, poses a danger,” noted the petition, which has received 77,258 signatures.

The outrage is not without cause: The tapestry has experienced significant wear and tear beyond the usual age-related degradation. A 2020 report by Normandy’s Regional Directorate of Cultural Affairs described the tapestry’s condition thus: “Some of the points of deterioration bear witness to the history of the artefact, and will be conserved unless they represent a risk of further damaging the work.” The restoration team found 24,204 stains, 16,445 wrinkles, 9,646 gaps in the cloth or the embroidery, 30 non-stabilised tears, and more significant weakening in the first few metres of the work.

What makes it particularly fragile is that the tapestry is essentially an embroidery, in which designs are stitched onto existing fabric, and not a tapestry, in which the design is created simultaneously with the fabric on the handloom. While the base is created by joining nine panels of linen together, the storytelling is embroidered, covering about 68.3 metres.

“The technique used is unquestionably embroidery. The regularity of the lines traced by the wool thread shows that guiding marks, perhaps drawings, were made on the cloth. By contrast, the design on a tapestry emerges by weaving threads at right angles, so that image and cloth take form at the same time,” the Bayeux Museum noted.

Embroidered cloths are vulnerable to damage from snags, pulls and abrasions even with careful handling. Moreover, each floating thread in an embroidered cloth is impacted separately by time, ageing it faster than a tapestry with a significantly higher structural integrity.

Prioritising visibility vs safety

While the loan could help the two governments build on their cultural ties, the opposition has flagged the risk to the tapestry.

The tapestry’s loan coincides with the ongoing renovation of the Bayeux Museum, which commenced on September 1, 2025. According to the museum, the tapestry has been placed in “a suitable storage area, where it will remain in supervised conservation until it is installed in its new home in autumn 2027”.

Art conservator Anupam Sah, who formerly headed the art conservation department at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai, notes that while the concerns are legitimate, the British Museum exhibition has brought global attention to the tapestry.

“The purpose of an artefact is to be seen by people, for them to learn new things about the history of human civilisation. And being exhibited at a space like the British museum where more people can see it is definitely better than being kept away in storage,” he said.

According to Sah, the challenges of transporting the tapestry are overplayed, and there are challenges to keeping the tapestry in storage for two years as well.

“I do think even if the outrage may be misplaced, raising concerns was important because thanks to this, all eyes will now be on the tapestry and those responsible for the move. It will now certainly get the best conservators in the world,” he added.

Teams in both Normandy and Britain have pulled out all stops to ensure the safety of the tapestry, while the British government is reportedly insuring the artefact for approximately £800 million.