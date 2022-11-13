Who is Bansky, the mysterious street artist whose work has appeared in Ukraine

The anonymous graffiti artist Bansky appeared to have confirmed that he was in Ukraine when he revealed his latest artwork on Instagram on Friday (November 11). This comes after a number of murals were found across the war-torn landscape of Borodyanka, a town about 54 km northwest of Kyiv, that raised speculations that Banksy was present in Ukraine.

Who is this mysterious figure and what artwork in Borodyanka is being attributed to him? We explain.

What do we know about Banksy?

Banksy is the pseudonym of a UK-based street artist who has received international acclaim for his anti-authortarian art in public spaces. Believed to have been born in 1975, Bansky first drew attention in the 1990s for his graffiti that is known for its unique style and socio-politically charged content.

Banksy is based in Bristol, and one of his earliest large-scale murals is The Mild Mild West — depicting a teddy bear throwing a Molotov cocktail at riot police — painted in 1999 in the city’s Stokes Croft.

In 2009, in an interview with Swindle magazine, Banksy reportedly said, “I come from a relatively small city in southern England. When I was about 10 years old, a kid called 3D was painting the streets hard. I think he’d been to New York and was the first to bring spray painting back to Bristol. I grew up seeing spray paint on the streets way before I ever saw it in a magazine or on a computer. 3D quit painting and formed the band Massive Attack, which may have been good for him but was a big loss for the city. Graffiti was the thing we all loved at school — we all did it on the bus on the way home from school. Everyone was doing it.”

Who could be Banksy?

While Banksy has not revealed his identity, there are several speculations regarding who he is. Here are some of the names:

Robin Gunningham: A former student at Bristol Cathedral School, Gunningham was a keen illustrator who drew cartoons in school. In 2016, in a study titled ‘Tagging Banksy’, criminologists at Queen Mary University used geographic profiling to link works created by Banksy in London and Bristol to the known movements of Gunningham. The belief is so popular that in 2018 an original work attributed to Gunningham sold at an auction for over £4,000. The artwork is printed on a 1993 cassette inlay sleeve for the Bristol-based band Mother Samosa’s album, Oh My God It’s Cheeky Clown.

Robert Del Naja: A freehand graffiti artist in Bristol, who worked with the name 3D. Banksy has mentioned him as one of his inspirations. A founding member of trip hop band Massive Attack, he has designed album sleeves for the outfit. The musician was part of Banksy’s 2010 documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop, and Banksy wrote the foreword for Del Naja’s book 3D and the Art of Massive Attack. In 2015, DJ Goldie is believed to have revealed Banksy’s identity when he referred to the artist as Robert in a podcast, where he stated, “No disrespect to Robert, I think he is a brilliant artist. I think he has flipped the world of art over.”

While there are several other contenders — including French graffiti artist “Mr Brainwash” seen in Exit Through the Gift Shop — another seemingly plausible suggestion is that Banksy perhaps is a collective of artists and not one individual.

Which mural in Borodyanka has Bansky shared a picture of?

The elusive contemporary artist shared three pictures of a mural on social media, which depicts a gymnast performing acrobatics. The woman, who is dressed in a leotard, is presented as balancing on broken bits of rubble protruding out of a damaged wall. Banksy posted the images on social media with the caption, “Borodyanka, Ukraine.”

Borodyanka was one of the first towns to be hit with heavy Russian air strikes and artillery shelling after Ukraine’s invasion on February 24 this year. While Ukrainian forces were able to push out Russian troops and liberate the town, Borodyanka remained isolated for weeks afterwards. Its power had been cut out, shops were closed, transport links were not operating and human rights agencies and volunteers were the only sources of necessities, Sky News reported.

After the withdrawal of Russian troops, the destruction they left behind was widely circulated. Most of the buildings were destroyed, leaving mostly rubble, which Bansky has incorporated into his murals.

What other murals in Ukraine appear to have been painted by Banksy?

Images of other artworks in Ukraine that seem to have a similar style began to circulate online earlier this week, raising speculations that the artist was in the country. So far, Banksy has not confirmed the works as his own.

One of the murals that appeared in Borodyanka depicts a man that seems to resemble Russian President Vladimir Putin, being thrown on the group by a little boy during a judo match. Putin is a keen judoka and has a black belt in the sport. Earlier this year, the International Judo Federation stripped Putin of the titles and positions he held at the organisation, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Another mural that is believed to Banksy’s appeared in the nearby city of Irpin, which was also heavily bombarded but recaptured by Ukrainian forces. The artwork depicts another gymnast in a leotard and a neck brace, waving a ribbon on the walls of a burned building. Another one in Kyiv shows two children using a metal tank trap, also called a Czech hedgehog, as a see-saw.