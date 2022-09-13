Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

A rare autographed first edition copy of JD Salinger’s debut novel ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ will be up for sale for £225,000 at the 65th edition of Firsts: London’s Rare Book Fair at Saatchi Gallery between September 15 and 18, according to a report by The Guardian.

The copy with the inscription — ‘To Charles Kirtz with every good wish from JD Salinger (extra greetings to Ada and Victor from Sonny Salinger) New York 10/18/56’ — belonged to Ann Agoos. Ann and her husband Sam, the report says, were neighbours of Salinger’s parents, Sol and Marie, in their Park Avenue apartment in New York City. Salinger was a friend of the couple’s children, Ada and Victor, referenced in the inscription. Charles Kirtz, to whom the inscription is addressed, was Ann’s grandson and Ada’s son. ‘Sonny’ was Salinger’s parents’ nickname for the writer.

This is only the second instance of an autographed copy of the book being available in the market and the only known copy which Salinger had signed with his nickname. The reclusive American writer, who struggled all his life with the fame and scrutiny that his debut novel brought him, was wary of people profiting from its success and rarely signed books. It was only after his death in 2010 that an autographed first edition was auctioned for £56,000.

The Catcher in the Rye: Themes and reception

One of the most well-known literary works of the 20th century, ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ was originally published by Little, Brown and Company in 1951 when Salinger was 32 years old. In a July 1951 review, The New York Times called the book “an unusually brilliant novel”. With over a million copies sold every year, the book has repeatedly been upheld as a classic by critics and newsmakers and continues to be one of the most influential literary works in the English language.

It also made it to Time magazine’s top 100 English-language novels published between 1923 and 2005, and the BBC’s survey of big reads in 2005 (although a September 2019 article by Hephzibah Anderson in the BBC demoted the novel as having aged badly because of, among other things, its focus on “exclusively a rich-white-boy problem”).

Why the book is considered controversial by some

Despite the fame, the book has also been one of the most controversial. Between 1961 and 1982, it was the most censored in American high schools and libraries. The first noted challenge to the book took place in 1960 when a teacher in Oklahoma’s Tulsa was dismissed for teaching it to her students in 11th grade. Though she was later reinstated after an appeal, the book was dropped from the syllabus. Since then, there have been several, often successful, appeals to drop the book from school curricula across the US.

So what makes the stream-of-consciousness novel about 16-year-old teenager Holden Caulfield so controversial? One of the most cited reasons behind calls for censorship has been the book’s use of profanities and obscenity. Set in the years after World War II, the novel is a register of Caulfield’s emotional upheaval, following his dismissal from the elite Pencey Preparatory Academy, his fourth such expulsion from a high-brow private school that his parents admit him in.

Lodged in a California sanatorium, from where he is about to be discharged after being treated for depression, Caulfield looks back at the events leading up to his institutionalisation — his battles with loneliness, drinking and sexual fantasies and his contempt for the vacuous world of adults. While the novel’s key themes are loss of innocence and alienation, its portrayal of drinking, drug use and overt sexual references made it both a symbol of and warning for teen rebellion.

Inadvertent links to two shooters

The book’s criticism was further fuelled by a couple of unfortunate associations. In December 1980, former Beatles band member, John Lennon, was fatally shot by 25-year-old Mark David Chapman, who claimed that he had been inspired by Holden Caulfield. After shooting the musician, Chapman remained at the scene, reportedly reading a copy of The Catcher in the Rye. His copy had an inscription saying, “This is my statement”, that Chapman had signed as Holden. Later, he read a passage from the novel to address the court on the day of his sentencing.

A year later, in 1981, another man, John Hinckley Jr, would attempt to murder US President Ronald Reagan. He, too, would be found in possession of a copy of the novel.

Autobiographical elements

In an early interview, Salinger had admitted to the book being loosely autobiographical. His own academic career had followed a similar trajectory – after failing college prep school, he spent time at a military school and then at New York University, before moving to Europe. He returned to Ursinus College in Pennsylvania, and then, finally, to Columbia University, where he began writing short stories. The Caulfields, including Holden, featured in many of the short stories, but it would only be after Salinger served in World War II and returned home to a nervous breakdown that required hospitalisation, that his teen hero would feature in his debut novel a few years later.