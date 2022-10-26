Why has Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West?

German sportswear brand Adidas announced on Tuesday (October 25) that it would sever its nearly decade-long partnership with US musician and fashion designer, Kanye West, now legally known as Ye.

Adidas said in an official statement that “after a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies.”

Adidas, which has had a strained relationship with Kanye West, made the decision after the musician’s recent controversial statements elicited widespread condemnation by a number of Jewish rights groups.

On October 20, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted, “Really, @adidas? You continue to partner w/ Ye as he spreads vile #antisemitism AND release his product as we approach the anniv. of the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history. Are you really this ignorant? Or simply indifferent? #RunAwayFromHate”

Kanye West’s anti-semetic posts

Adidas’s decision to cut ties with Kanye West comes after he made a series of anti-semetic online posts this month. Widely considered to be one most influential hip-hop artists, Kanye West is no stranger to controversy and has also had his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended.

On October 7, he posted a message on Instagram that appeared to suggest that P. Diddy, another successful US rapper was controlled by Jewish people, likely referring to an age-old antisemitic trope that the Jews control the global financial system.

After Instagram restricted his account for violating its guidelines, Kanye West took to Twitter where he said that he was going to go “death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” which was perhaps in reference to DEFCON, the US military’s defence readiness condition.

Stating that he couldn’t be anti-semitic because black people are also Jewish, he tweeted, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” Subsequently, Twitter also locked its account for violating its guidelines.

Adidas’s response

On Tuesday, Adidas stated that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” adding that Kanye West’s “recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

The termination of its partnership, which comes weeks after Kanye West made the comments and according to Adidas’s statement, is expected to cost the company nearly €250 million on its net income this year.

Adidas Yeezy, the fashion collaboration between Kanye West and the German sportswear giant known for his expensive sneakers and clothing, is according to The New York Times estimated to be worth billions and has been enormously lucrative for both parties.

Adidas’s founders, Adolf and Rudolf Dassler had deep ties to the Nazi Party, and the company would likely prefer to distance themselves from any contemporary associations of anti-semitism.

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster called on Adidas to “immediately stop its cooperation with Kanye West,” in an interview from Monday, Deutsche Welle reported.

Adidas also faces ongoing financial problems, according to The Washington Post. It’s US-traded shares have fallen more than 60 percent over the past year, it has seen its business contract in its more profitable market — China, after its stores and factories closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and its CEO is also leaving next year.

Charges of racism and other companies that have dropped him

The current controversy surrounding Kanye West first began earlier this month, after he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week. He was accompanied by conservative personality Candace Owens, who wore a t-shirt with the same message.

The phrase, which began to be used as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, has been used by white supremacist groups, and is according to the Anti-Defamation League a “hate slogan.”

Following the incident, Adidas said on October 6 that it was placing its partnership with Kanye West under review.

Kanye West, who has stated that he has bipolar disorder, said in 2018 that the 400 years of slavery was a choice, but later apologised for his comments.

French fashion house Balenciaga also severed its ties with Kanye West last week. He was also dropped by his talent agency, CAA, and MRC studio recently announced that it would not proceed with a documentary it was making about the musician.

After his accounts were suspended by Instagram and Twitter, Kanye West last week offered to purchase right-wing social media platform Parler.