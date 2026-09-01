Why do science fiction’s Hugo Awards remain so heavily American and English-language?

The 2026 Hugo Awards were announced on August 30 at LAcon V in Anaheim, California. The Hugos are among the best-known awards in science fiction and fantasy, given across categories including novels, shorter fiction, dramatic works, and professional and fan activities.

Unlike jury-based awards, the Hugos are voted on by members of the annual World Science Fiction Convention, or Worldcon.

Harry Turtledove presents the Hugo Award for Best Novella to The River Has Roots, Amal El-Mohtar (Tordotcom; Arcadia UK). #HugoAwards pic.twitter.com/us22BYceMK — Locus Magazine (@locusmag) August 31, 2026

The stakes go beyond the trophy itself: awards help shape which books gain international visibility, critical prestige and a place in the genre’s canon.

But how global is an award tied so closely to Worldcon? Two studies published this year examine the question through the nationalities and languages represented among Hugo nominees, and the way Worldcon itself has built its international identity.

Story continues below this ad

That makes Worldcon membership central to both who gets nominated and who eventually wins.

How Worldcon shapes the Hugos

The World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon) is an annual international gathering of science fiction and fantasy fans, writers, artists, musicians, and creators. First held in New York City in 1939, Worldcon visits a new city around the globe each year and is organised by a different group of dedicated volunteers selected through a bidding process.

The Hugo Awards themselves began in 1953, and their voting system has changed over time. A separate nomination stage was introduced in 1959, and since 2019, members of the current and immediately preceding Worldcon have been eligible to nominate works. The finalists then go to a second round of voting.

How global is the nominee pool?

In her 2026 study titled Seven Decades of Demographic Trends at the Hugo Awards From 1953 to 2023, Grace Boglev examines the nationalities and other demographic characteristics of authors nominated for the Hugo Awards.

Story continues below this ad

Also in Explained | ‘Tony’ biopic out now: How Anthony Bourdain changed the way we saw food and travel

As of the 2022 Hugo Awards, a total of 306 science fiction novels had been nominated in the Best Novel category. Of these, 253 were written by American authors and 32 by British authors. The combined share of nominations from authors of all other nationalities was only 6.86%.

Boglev’s study also suggests that the nominated novels were overwhelmingly originally written in English. Over the entire history of the award, only three novels written in another language and then translated into English have been nominated.

Suzanne Boswell’s study, Where is the World in WorldCon? (2026), approaches the question from the convention itself. She found that the WorldCon community viewed internationalism as one of its most important contributions to science fiction. But her analysis also suggests that the responsibility for creating WorldCon’s internationalism fell disproportionately on non-American fandoms, who were tasked with performing their own foreignness to provide WorldCon with international credentials.

Where does Indian science fiction fit in?

The dominance of English-language works raises a particular question for Indian science fiction, much of which is produced in languages other than English.

Story continues below this ad

Suparno Banerjee, in Indian Science Fiction: Patterns, History and Hybridity (2020), discusses It Happened Tomorrow (1993, edited by Bal Phondke). His study suggests that this anthology was a landmark for Indian SF because of its effort to bring different strands of SF together at the national level. Banerjee describes it as an important point in the development of indigenous-language SF.

Translation into English can also help such work travel across India’s own linguistic boundaries, since English often functions as a link language across regions. However, Banerjee writes that scholars such as Amiya Dev and Aijaz Ahmad suggest that translating texts from Indian languages into English comes with certain constraints.

“At certain points English fails to convey the vernacular speech patterns and cultural contexts, and thus remains unsuccessful in rendering the literary quality of the original works,” Banerjee’s text says.

The international visibility of Indian SF may therefore already be unequal before the awards process begins.

Story continues below this ad

A book cannot be nominated merely because it exists. It first has to be published, translated if necessary, circulated internationally, read by Worldcon members and become visible enough to enter the nomination conversation.

Boswell’s study also places publishers in the background of prestige fiction, particularly in relation to the balance between commerce and literary quality. As she notes, publishers “function as gatekeepers, promoters, curators, editors, and producers of literary fiction, and there is a notion of these being individuals of good taste.”

That matters because access to international publishing and circulation is already uneven. Banerjee points to differences in attention within India’s own SF publishing ecosystem: English-language anthologies can receive international attention, while comparable bhasha SF remains relatively underappreciated. As Banerjee notes, “The same amount of awareness is hardly allotted to the Bangla web-magazine Kalpabishwa.”

For writers outside the dominant English-language publishing ecosystem, recognition by awards such as the Hugos can also affect which works travel internationally, attract publishers and translators, and enter wider conversations about the genre.

Story continues below this ad

The larger question is whether the publishing, translation and circulation structures that shape visibility before the awards process give Indian and other non-Western SF an equal chance to be seen, read and recognised.

The composition of the Hugo nominee pool is therefore shaped long before Worldcon members cast their votes. Language, translation, publishing and distribution all influence which books reach those voters in the first place.