Toggle Menu
Explained: CRPF in the Valley, its role and numbershttps://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-crpf-pulwama-attack-valley-its-role-and-numbers-5584436/

Explained: CRPF in the Valley, its role and numbers

In recent years, the Valley has not seen many IED attacks, which were once routine in the 1990s. In 2017, there was only one IED attack; in 2018, there were fewer than 10.

crpf, crpf kashmir attack, crpf jawan attack, crpf pulwama attack, attack in pulwama, crpf attack death toll, crpf attack, pulwama attack, crpf in jammu and kashmir, latest news, kashmir news, express explained news,
CRPF jawans on patrol near the site of an explosion in Pampore, Jammu-Kashmir. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

The CRPF is the biggest paramilitary force present in the Kashmir Valley. Their basic role is maintenance of law and order, conducting operations based on intelligence, and providing law and order support to Army operations. After an operation has been concluded, it is the job of the CRPF to manage angry, stone-pelting crowds.  In today’s attack, at least 26 jawans have been killed.

More than 60,000 CRPF personnel are deployed across the state. They are constantly deployed in all districts of Kashmir.

Before 2005, the job of providing law and order support was with the BSF. But the BSF is now deployed only on the borders — on border-guarding duty, and has no role to play in maintaining law and order.

The last attack in which the CRPF suffered casualties was in July last year, when a picket came under attack by militants in Anantnag. It left two CRPF men dead and one injured. Before that, a CRPF camp in Srinagar was attacked by terrorists in February 2018. The militants were neutralised after a 30-hour gunbattle.

Police sources have said Thursday’s attack was carried out by a lone Jaish-e-Muhammad suicide bomber, who rammed an explosives-laden car into the CRPF bus. However, there is no official word yet on how the attack was carried out.

Advertising

In recent years, the Valley has not seen many IED attacks, which were once routine in the 1990s. In 2017, there was only one IED attack; in 2018, there were fewer than 10.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Explained: Who is Maria Ressa and why has she been arrested by Philippines authorities
2 Explained: Why is IndiGo cancelling flights? What lies ahead?
3 Explained: What to make of Supreme Court verdict on Delhi vs Centre case