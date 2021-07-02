Explained: Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women — things to know

A pregnant woman being tested for Covid-19 at a maternity home in Cheeta Camp located along the Arabian Sea-front in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Health Ministry Friday announced that pregnant women are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. This effectively means that pregnant women may now register on CoWIN or walk in to the nearest Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) to get themselves vaccinated.

Why is the Covid-19 vaccine being recommended for pregnant women?

The ministry has cited four specific reasons for recommending the Covid-19 vaccine for women.

First, it says that the current evidence indicates that pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19 compared to other women in case they get infected.

Second, it says pregnant women have an additional risk as they are at increased risk for preterm birth and might have an increased risk of other adverse pregnancy outcomes including higher chances of neonatal morbidity.

Third, it says that while most pregnant women will be asymptomatic or have mild disease, their health “may deteriorate rapidly and that might affect the foetal outcome”.

Fourth, it cites that WHO recommends vaccination in pregnant women when the benefits of vaccination to the pregnant woman outweigh the potential risks. “…such as pregnant women at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 and pregnant women with comorbidities that place them in a high-risk group for severe COVID-19 disease,” it says.

Are there any side effects of the COVID 19 vaccines that can either harm the pregnant women or her foetus?

The Health Ministry underlines that Covid-19 vaccines available are safe and vaccination protects pregnant women against Covid-19 like other individuals.

The guidelines also state that the long-term adverse effects and safety of vaccine for foetus and child is not established yet.

“Based on current knowledge, experts believe that Covid-19 vaccines are unlikely to pose a risk to the pregnant person or foetus,” the operational guidelines state.

However, it also emphasises that like any medicine, a vaccine may have side effects which are normally mild: mild fever, pain at the injection site, or feel unwell for 1-3 days.

The guidelines also flag that pregnant women can experience rare adverse reactions (one in 1-5 lakh) within 20 days after being vaccinated, which may need urgent medical attention.

What are the rare symptoms to watch out for and that required immediate medical attention?

The health ministry lists specific symptoms that require immediate medical attention.

* Shortness of breath

* Chest pain

* Pain on pressing the limbs or swelling in the limbs

* Small pinpoint haemorrhages or bruising of the skin beyond the vaccination site

* Persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting

* Seizures in the absence of previous history of seizures with or without vomiting (in the absence of previous history of migraine/chronic headache)

* Weakness/Paralysis of limbs or any particular side of the body

* Persistent vomiting without any obvious reason

* Blurred vision or pain in eyes

Is there a specific category within the pregnant women, for whom vaccination is not recommended?

The specific contraindication for vaccination in pregnancy is almost similar to the general population.

The following categories of pregnant should avoid vaccination:

Anaphylactic or allergic reaction to the previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food-items

Are they any temporary contraindications for vaccination in pregnancy?

Yes. Those diagnosed with Covid-19 infection should defer for 12 weeks from infection or 4 to 8 weeks from recovery.

Those treated with Covid-19 infection treated with anti-Covid-19 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma or who have active Covid-19 infection, should also temporarily avoid vaccination.

If a pregnant woman has already had Covid-19, when should she be vaccinated?

The guidelines state that in case a woman has been infected during the current pregnancy, then she should be vaccinated soon after the delivery.