Explained: Centre’s decision of opening up Covid-19 vaccination for kids in 12-14 age bracket

From Wednesday, kids in the 12-14 age bracket will be able to get their Covid-19 vaccines as the Centre decided to expand its inoculation drive. We take a look at who are eligible for these shots and what vaccines will be used to inoculate the kids.

Who are eligible and when will they get their shots?

The Health Ministry announced that those born in 2008, 2009, and 2010, i.e, those who are above the age of 12, will be eligible for their Covid-19 vaccines from March 16.

Currently, the population above 14 years of age are being administered Covid-19 vaccines under the ongoing inoculation programme.

Which vaccines will be used for this age group?

According to the Health Ministry, Corbevax, that is manufactured by the Hyderabad-based Biological-E, will be used to inoculate kids in this age group. Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine. On February 21, India’s drug approval agency granted emergency use authorization to Corbevax for the 12-18 years age group.

What is the technology that Corbevax has been built on?

Corbevax, a protein sub-unit Covid-19 vaccine, is one that is built on the traditional sub-unit vaccine platform. Instead of the whole virus, the platform triggers an immune response by using fragments of it, like the spike protein. The sub-unit vaccine contains the harmless S-protein, and once the human immune system recognises it, it produces antibodies, such as white blood cells, that fight the infection.

Corbevax includes antigenic parts of the virus to trigger a protective immune response. The antigen has been developed by the Texas Children’s Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development and in-licensed from BCM Ventures, Baylor College of Medicine’s integrated commercialization team.

