Explained: What a recent court ruling on the Texas anti-abortion law means

The Texas Supreme Court Friday further restricted the possibility that its infamous anti-abortion law could be blocked. The law in question is called SB 8 and it bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which for many women is too early, since most do not know they are pregnant within this time period.

Specifically, the law says that an abortion cannot be carried out once a doctor is able to detect cardiac activity in the embryo. The Centre for Reproductive Rights has said that some other states have passed “copycat bills” similar to the SB8, which include Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

What is the Texas anti-abortion law?

The act states, “…a physician may not knowingly perform or induce an abortion on a pregnant woman unless the physician has determined, in accordance with this section, whether the woman ’s unborn child has a detectable fetal heartbeat.”

In what is remarkable, this law incentivises ordinary citizens instead of state officials to enforce the law. The legislation authorises private individuals to sue those who provide abortions after six weeks by bringing civil action against them. Such an individual is also offered $10,000 in damages apart from attorney’s fees and costs.

The Texas law is interpreted as one of the strictest anti-abortion laws since the landmark judgment delivered under Roe versus Wade on January 22, 1973, in which the Supreme Court ruled that undue state restrictions on abortion were unconstitutional. Essentially, this ruling decriminalised abortion nationwide.

In December last year, the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority, signalled that they might overturn the 1973 landmark Roe versus Wade judgment.

Timeline of the law

In September 2021, the court had refused to ban the law because of its unique provisions giving citizens the right to enforce. The court had said it does not have the power to block such a citizen-enforced law.

The structure of the law has been criticised by some conservatives as well, who have warned that in other states, Democrats could implement similar laws going against constitutionally protected rights important for Republicans, such as gun control, religious practices and mask mandates.

In November 2021, the US Supreme Court heard arguments related to two challenges brought against the law. One of the challenges was brought by the US Department of Justice and the second was called “Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson”, who filed their case in a district court in July 2021.

Subsequently, in its December 2021 ruling, the highest court refused to block the law again and said that a challenge could proceed in a lower court but only in a limited way. It gave the opponents another chance to fight the restrictions on abortion if they filed a lawsuit against the state’s medical licensing officials who were likely to discipline abortion clinics.

This challenge called the “Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson” was the most promising lawsuit against SB8. In their challenge, the Centre for Reproductive Rights and its partners said it should be possible to sue medical licensing officials who are likely to take disciplinary action against doctors and abortion-providers in violation of SB8. But the Texas Supreme Court said otherwise, a ruling which has disappointed those on the side of ‘pro-choice’.

With Friday’s ruling, the Texas Supreme Court has essentially dismissed the remaining challenge to the law, which means that the law will likely remain in effect.

The court said that the medical officials do not have the authority to revoke licenses of doctors or abortion providers even if they are in violation of SB8. What this means is that the opponents no longer have any other defendants to make a case against.