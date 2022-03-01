Explained: The controversy over Maharashtra Governor’s remark on Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks that Samarth Ramdas was the ‘guru’ of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is revered by all the communities across the state, has stirred controversy in the state. The descendants of Shivaji Maharaj, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress, the Shiv Sena and other organizations have condemned Koshyari’s remarks and sought his removal from the post of Governor.

The Indian Express explains how the controversy has erupted and why various political parties and organizations have objected to Koshyari’s remarks on Shivaji Maharaj.

What did Koshyari say about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

Koshyari, during a programme in Aurangabad on Sunday, underlined the role of the guru (teacher) while speaking about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chandragupta Maurya. “Many maharajas and chakravartis (emperors) were born on this land. But, who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas),” said Koshyari.

“I am not attempting to lower the personality of Chandragupta and Shivaji Maharaj. Like a mother who plays a key role in shaping her child. Similarly, the role of guru (teacher) has a big place in our society,” he had added.

What did the political parties and various organizations say about it?

The Governor’s remarks on the Maratha warrior king have attracted criticism from the political parties and various organizations asking him to offer an apology and asking the Centre to recall him. Also, the activists of Congress, NCP and various organizations such as Sambhaji Brigade, Maratha Mahasangh and others held protests in various parts of the state to condemn Koshyari’s remarks and sought his resignation.

BJP MP Udayanaraje Bhosale, who is the direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, asked Koshyari to withdraw his remarks which have angered the sentiments of the followers of the Maratha warrior king and the people of Maharashtra.

“Rashtramata Jijau (the Maratha king’s mother) was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Yet, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had remarked that Ramdas was the guru of Maharaj. By making such a statement, Koshyari has hurt the sentiments of the followers of Shivaji and of entire Maharashtra. The Governor should withdraw his statement immediately,” said Bhosale in a tweet.

NCP MP Supriya Sule also cited the July 2018 order of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court that said that there is no evidence to show that Shivaji Maharaj had met Ramdas. Nana Patole, the president of the Maharashtra state Congress committee, said that Koshyari has no moral right to continue in the post. The Centre should recall him as he has tarnished the dignity of the post, added Patole.

What do historians say about Koshyari’s remarks?

Historians and researchers say that the issue of calling Samarth Ramdas guru of Shivaji Maharaj is more about the supremacy of Brahmins over non-Brahmins but there is no such records or evidence available to show the same.

“To take credit for the work of Shivaji Maharaj, the Brahmanical system installed Ramdas as guru of Shivaji Maharaj. But the contemporary important historical texts do not even mention him. The Brahmanical system has the disadvantage of not having a great man like Shivaji Raj in our caste. So, to ensure supremacy, they have brought Ramdas to take credit for Shivaj’s,” said Shrimant Kokate, a historian.

Kokate further said that even though Shivaji Maharaj and Samarath Ramdas were contemporary, there are no records or texts that show that they ever met. “So, the issue is more about the supremacy of Brahmins over others and nothing else,” he added.

Sanjay Sonawani, a historian and researcher said that the records show that Shivaji Maharaj has given donations to the temples of the Samartha Ramdas. “But, the records also show that the Maharaj has given donations to temples of other people and religions. That does not make anyone guru of Maharaj,” said Sonawani.

He further said that Koshyari’s remarks seem to be a deliberate attempt to rake up the controversy over the issue. “Many debates and discussions have taken place in the past on this particular issue. The issue about the supremacy of brahmins over non-brahmins has been going on for centuries. So, there is no reason to rake up the issue now. It is wrong to say that he wasn’t aware as it means questioning his intelligence,” added Sonawani.

What lies ahead now?

After attracting criticism from various quarters of the society, the governor took a cautious stand on Monday stating that he would verify the facts regarding his remarks. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the source of inspiration for the nation. From what I knew and what I had read in the early days, I knew that Samarth Ramdas Swami was his guru. But the people have told me some facts about history. I will verify those facts further,” said Koshyari while speaking to the media persons in Jalgaon.

The various organisations and the political parties have demanded an apology from the governor and they are likely to continue with the agitation for the next couple of days.