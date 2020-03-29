Explained — Construction workers, daily wage earners: What they get, what they don’t

This benefit will be given only to registered workers. The government has not announced anything for those who are not registered. This benefit will be given only to registered workers. The government has not announced anything for those who are not registered.

While Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has announced financial aid of Rs 3000 to each registered construction worker in the state, The Indian Express finds out who all will be benefit and who will be left out:

Who comes under the category of construction workers?

Construction workers include masons, sanitary workers, carpenters, painters, those working in brick kilns etc. They should be registered with the department of factories, Government of Punjab.

How many construction workers are registered?

A total of 3.18 lakh workers are registered with the department of factories and Rs 96 crore will be disbursed to these workers, directly into their accounts. J P Singh, deputy secretary, department of factories, said, “We are verifying the accounts of all workers and disbursement will be done within a day or two.” However, many registered construction workers are not even aware about the relief announced by the government.

What about the construction workers who are not registered?

This benefit will be given only to registered workers. The government has not announced anything for those who are not registered.

What measures has the government taken for daily wage earners?

The state government has not announced any financial package for daily wage earners, for example, those working at dry ports, rickshaw pullers, rehriwalas, pheriwalas etc. It has however announced it will distribute over 10 lakh ration packets to the poor and provide them langar.

Small shopkeepers, those selling chat, gol gappa, and micro industries have been hit severely as their work has come to a standstill. Many security guards working in commercial complexes, sweepers etc. have lost their jobs.

What do labour unions have to say?

Relief to workers means a lot, hence many more need to be compensated, says Lakhwinder Singh, president of the Karkhana Mazdoor Union. He added that the factories department needs to verify the records of these 3.18 lakh registered workers to ensure these are genuine beneficiaries and the ones who need it most get the financial aid.

