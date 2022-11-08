scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

What is ‘greenwashing’, recently condemned by UN Secretary General

Greenwashing as a practice is prevalent enough to create concerns over climate goals getting completely undermined, and was considered serious enough for the UN Secretary General to set up an expert group solely to look into this. What is greenwashing, and why is it dangerous? We explain.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) greenwash march in Glasgow Bristol (UK), 2021. (Wikimedia Commons/Stay Grounded)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday (November 8) warned companies and other non-state entities pursing net-zero goals for themselves against indulging in ‘greenwashing’, and said there would be zero tolerance for ‘greenwashing’.

An expert-group constituted by him last year submitted its report on Tuesday, recommending a range of measures to prevent greenwashing.

What is greenwashing

It refers to the growing tendency of companies, organisations and even countries to mark all kinds of activities as climate-friendly, often with dubious, unverifiable or misleading claims. In their bid to showcase their concern for the environment and nature, they often resort to short-cuts, obtain untrustworthy certifications, or indulge in plain intentional misinformation.

While the UN Secretary General spoke about greenwashing in the context of net-zero targets being taken by companies, greenwashing is prevalent across the whole range of environmental activities. Developed countries, for example, are often accused of greenwashing their investments in developing countries, by highlighting climate co-benefits of the financial flows, often with little justification.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war

Companies are accused of greenwashing their image by sponsoring a green award or conference, while carrying on with their environment-damaging business activities elsewhere.

Double counting — when two or more entities claim the climate benefits of the same action — is also considered greenwashing. The generation, certification and trade of carbon credits in voluntary settings often leads to lot of greenwashing.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

How widespread is it?

Advertisement

The practice is prevalent enough to create concerns over climate goals getting completely undermined. It was serious enough for the UN Secretary General to set up an expert group solely to look into this and recommend corrective measures. Greenwashing presents a false picture of the progress being made on the climate change front, thereby pushing the world towards disaster, while at the same time rewarding companies or entities for irresponsible behaviour.

Accusations of greenwashing come up frequently at climate negotiations. Recently, it figured prominently during the discussions over the creation of a new carbon market, where the possibility of double counting is very real.

Also Read |What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?

Why does it happen

Advertisement

Greenwashing is relatively easy in the absence of universal or rigorous regulations and standards. The processes, methodologies and institutions to measure, report, create standards, verify claims, and grant certifications are still being created. In the meanwhile, large number of organisations have sprung up claiming to offer these services. Many of these lack integrity and robustness, but their services are availed by corporations, because it makes them look good.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 08:34:03 pm
Next Story

Yet another cooperative sector scam unearthed in Bengaluru, five held

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement