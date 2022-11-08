What is ‘greenwashing’, recently condemned by UN Secretary General

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday (November 8) warned companies and other non-state entities pursing net-zero goals for themselves against indulging in ‘greenwashing’, and said there would be zero tolerance for ‘greenwashing’.

An expert-group constituted by him last year submitted its report on Tuesday, recommending a range of measures to prevent greenwashing.

What is greenwashing

It refers to the growing tendency of companies, organisations and even countries to mark all kinds of activities as climate-friendly, often with dubious, unverifiable or misleading claims. In their bid to showcase their concern for the environment and nature, they often resort to short-cuts, obtain untrustworthy certifications, or indulge in plain intentional misinformation.

While the UN Secretary General spoke about greenwashing in the context of net-zero targets being taken by companies, greenwashing is prevalent across the whole range of environmental activities. Developed countries, for example, are often accused of greenwashing their investments in developing countries, by highlighting climate co-benefits of the financial flows, often with little justification.

Companies are accused of greenwashing their image by sponsoring a green award or conference, while carrying on with their environment-damaging business activities elsewhere.

Double counting — when two or more entities claim the climate benefits of the same action — is also considered greenwashing. The generation, certification and trade of carbon credits in voluntary settings often leads to lot of greenwashing.

How widespread is it?

The practice is prevalent enough to create concerns over climate goals getting completely undermined. It was serious enough for the UN Secretary General to set up an expert group solely to look into this and recommend corrective measures. Greenwashing presents a false picture of the progress being made on the climate change front, thereby pushing the world towards disaster, while at the same time rewarding companies or entities for irresponsible behaviour.

Accusations of greenwashing come up frequently at climate negotiations. Recently, it figured prominently during the discussions over the creation of a new carbon market, where the possibility of double counting is very real.

Why does it happen

Greenwashing is relatively easy in the absence of universal or rigorous regulations and standards. The processes, methodologies and institutions to measure, report, create standards, verify claims, and grant certifications are still being created. In the meanwhile, large number of organisations have sprung up claiming to offer these services. Many of these lack integrity and robustness, but their services are availed by corporations, because it makes them look good.