What is a cold wave, why are parts of Northwest India shivering

Delhi and other parts of Northwest India have been reeling under a cold wave spell that set in last week. What has Northwest India seen so far this winter and what lies ahead?

How cold has it been so far this winter?

In Delhi, the Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded cold wave conditions for five consecutive days so far this month, with the lowest minimum temperature being 1.9 degrees Celsius on January 8, the second lowest minimum temperature in January in 15 years.

While lower than normal temperatures began to be recorded over parts of Northwest India from the last week of December onwards, these conditions intensified in the first week of January. Parts of Northwest India have been reeling under a cold wave spell from January 1 onwards.

Fog and low cloud coverage over North and Central India beginning from the last week of December and continuing into the first week of January brought cold day and severe cold day conditions to the region, when maximum temperatures remained below normal. In terms of minimum temperatures, cold wave conditions in isolated parts of northwest India from January 1 to 3 further intensified and extended over parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi does usually record cold wave spells in December and January. Over the past decade, the number of cold wave days in January has ranged from none to six. While there were no cold wave days in December in Delhi this winter, the five such days so far this month are more than January last year, when there were no cold wave days, IMD data shows. Six cold wave days were recorded in January in 2021 and 2013, both years when the minimum temperature in January fell to less than 2 degrees in Delhi, much like this year.

Many parts of northwest and central India record an average of six cold wave days based on data from 1971 to 2010, according to the IMD.

What is a cold wave?

The IMD marks a cold wave in terms of minimum temperatures – when the minimum temperature in the plains is 4 degrees or less or when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees and 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the normal.

One of the major factors contributing to colder than normal temperatures over north India this month is the large-scale fog cover, according to RK Jenamani, scientist, IMD.

“While westerly and northwesterly winds of around 5 to 10 kmph in the afternoon have also been contributing to the dip in temperature, an important factor this month is fog that has not only been covering a large area over north, central and eastern parts of India, but has also been lasting for longer durations preventing sunlight from reaching the surface and affecting the radiation balance. There is no heating in the day time and then there is the impact of the night. Foggy or cloudy nights are usually associated with warmer nights, but if the fog remains for two or three days, cooling begins even at night,” he explained.

Light winds and high moisture near the land surface have been contributing to the formation of a blanket of fog over large swathes of the Indo Gangetic Plains in the morning. On Monday, for instance, dense fog was recorded over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Since there has not been any significant impact of western disturbances over the region, cold northwesterly winds have also been contributing to low temperatures. Western disturbances, which are storms from the Mediterranean Region, are associated with a change in wind direction, bringing easterly winds to Northwest India. With no major western disturbance affecting most parts of northwest India, the last time the region saw easterly winds was on December 29, Jenamani explained.

What is the forecast for the week ahead?

Cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate and the intensity and distribution of fog are also set to reduce after 24 hours, according to an update issued by the IMD on Monday afternoon.

With a western disturbance affecting northwest India from January 10 onwards, the minimum temperature is likely to rise by around two to four degrees in about 24 hours.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature, which saw a low of 16.1 degrees Celsius last week, could rise to around 20 degrees Celsius by January 13. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, could climb to around 8 degrees by January 12. While cold wave conditions are likely to persist in isolated parts of Delhi on Tuesday, it is not on the forecast for the rest of the week.