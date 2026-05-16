With over 100 deaths, what triggered the powerful thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh?

A fallen tree blocks the movement of commuters on the Bulandshahr-Syana-Garhmukteshwar state highway after a strong storm and heavy rain on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)

More than 100 people died due to powerful thunderstorms that hit Uttar Pradesh earlier this week. The atmospheric phenomenon, called Andhi in meteorological literature, is a common annual phenomenon in the region, but the devastation this year is more widespread. The worst-hit district was Prayagraj, which reported 21 deaths, followed by Mirzapur (19) and Bhadohi (16).

During the pre-monsoon season (April and May), sometimes extending into July, many parts of northern India witness these dust storms, accompanied by thunder, lightning, rain, and, at times, hail. Such events occur globally, too, particularly in arid regions.

Most such thunderstorms are uneventful. They involve gusty winds of speeds up to 40 and 60 kmph, but more powerful ones can cause widespread destruction. Wind speeds of over 90 kmph can uproot big trees. Walls can collapse, electricity poles and billboards can be toppled, and loose objects can become airborne and turn into dangerous projectiles. Some deaths are reported due to lightning, as well.