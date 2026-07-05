Behind ongoing heatwave in the US, a combination of heat dome and climate change

After record temperatures were reported in recent weeks across India and Europe, the United States is now witnessing a prolonged heatwave.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated that a persistent “heat dome” will bake a good chunk of the US on the Fourth of July weekend, with high temperatures soaring 10-20 degrees F above average. Numerous daily temperature records are expected to be surpassed.

Seen as part of a trend over the last few years, this is not entirely unusual. The year 2023 saw a severe heat wave event over the southwestern US and Mexico, lasting from mid-June to early August and affecting over 100 million people. Year-on-year, the effects of man-made climate change are also intensifying natural phenomena such as El Niño, and scientists have identified it as a key reason for the ongoing European heatwave.