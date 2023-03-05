Unused funds, unsuitable land act as red light before green shoots

As part of its international climate change commitments, India has promised to increase its forest and tree cover to ensure that they are able to absorb an additional amount of 2.5 billion to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030. Unlike the two other commitments India has made — one related to improvement in emissions intensity and the other about deployment of renewable energy — the forestry target is a relatively difficult one to achieve.

A number of tree plantation and afforestation programmes are being implemented to increase the forest and tree cover. The showpiece of these is the compensatory afforestation programme, which seeks to ensure that forest lands getting ‘diverted’ for non-forest purposes is mandatorily accompanied by afforestation effort on at least an equal area of land.

While plantations on new land cannot be compared with fully grown forests, compensatory afforestation — made a legal requirement through Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, 2016 — does ensure that newer parcels of land are earmarked for developing them as forests. Project developers, public or private, are required to fund the entire afforestation activity. The law also acknowledges that newly afforested land cannot be expected to immediately start delivering the range of goods and services — such as timber, bamboo, fuelwood, carbon sequestration, soil conservation — that the diverted forest was providing. As a result, project developers are required to pay for the net present value (NPV) of forests being cleared, based on a calculation decided by an expert committee.

According to the recently revised calculations, companies have to pay NPV at rates ranging between Rs 9.5 lakh and Rs 16 lakh per hectare, depending on the quality of forests getting diverted. Some other fees and charges are also levied.

All this money is meant to be spent solely on increasing, or improving the quality of, forest cover in the country, or on works that help this objective. The money is parked in special funds created for this purpose at the Central and state levels. The money is first deposited in the Central fund, from where it gets disbursed to states where the projects are located. The compensatory afforestation law came into being in 2016 but the concept has existed since the 1980s, as an offshoot of the Forest Conservation Act of 1980, which made it mandatory for project developers to seek the Environment Ministry’s ‘clearance’ for any diversion of forest land.

But due to other litigation, the money collected for compensatory afforestation before 2016 had remained largely unutilised. Serious work on compensatory afforestation has begun only after the 2016 law came into force. More than Rs 66,000 crore have been realised in the Central fund through different levies prescribed in that law. A substantial part of this, nearly Rs 55,000 crore, has already been sent to the state governments. But as the accompanying investigative report shows, much of this money remains locked in state government funds.

State governments have to prepare an annual plan of operations for afforestation work through this money. Once this plan gets approval from the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) at the Central level, the state government transfers the approved amounts to the state forest departments, which then carry out the work. Government records show that the APOs by the state governments have not made full utilisation of the funds at their disposal, and even the money approved for this APOs has not been entirely spent.

Besides low utilisation of funds, the lack of availability of suitable land remains the biggest problem for compensatory afforestation. The land that is made available for afforestation usually cannot be used for any other purpose, and is often extremely unsuitable for growing plantations. While there are examples of some good plantations having come up, poor quality of land poses a difficult challenge in most instances.

Also, while the law mandates at least an equal area of land to be provided for compensatory afforestation, rarely is a contiguous stretch of land made available for this purpose. The total area of land is often distributed over several different locations. Even if very good plantations were grown, these can never be compared to the kind of forests that often get diverted.