Union Budget | Rs 20,000 cr for Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage tech: How it works, and the push for it

CCUS refers to reducing atmospheric emissions of carbon dioxide. Here are three things to know about the concept, how the Indian government has viewed it, and the debate over it.

By: Explained Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 01:11 PM IST
CCUS projects have been criticised over their cost and viability.CCUS projects have been criticised over their cost and viability. (Pixabay)
Make us preferred source on Google

In her Budget speech on Sunday (February 1), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore over the next five years in Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies.

CCUS is a means of reducing atmospheric emissions of carbon dioxide — a key driver of global warming and climate change. In recent years, governments and corporations across the world have proposed it as a solution for industrial emissions, and potentially enabling zero emissions in the future.

But the technology is far from a silver bullet, with several criticisms targeting the idea itself. Here are three things to know about the concept, how the Indian government views it, and the debate over it.

1. What are Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies?

As defined by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, “Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage programme aims to reduce carbon emission by either storing or reusing it so that captured carbon dioxide does not enter the atmosphere.”

In practice, this can include methods such as removing the carbon dioxide before burning a fossil fuel and capturing it, before compressing it into a liquid state and transporting it to suitable storage sites. This diagram by the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows the process.

How CCUS works. How CCUS works. (IEA graphic)

Globally, the technology has found many takers. The European Union issued around $1.5 billion to CCUS projects under its Innovation Fund round, and over $500 million to CO2 transport and storage projects under its Connecting Europe Facility programme, the IEA has said. The Netherlands ($7.3 billion) and Denmark ($1.2 billion) have also made large investments.

2. How has India experimented with CCUS?

Since 2018, the Indian government has been undertaking joint Research & Development with several other countries to “identify and prioritise breakthrough technologies in the field of CO2 capture, separation, storage and CO2 value addition.”

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | What is carbon capture and can it help save the planet?

A 2022 report from NITI Aayog, the government’s think tank, highlighted the need for its adoption, stating that, “Even if India is able to substantially green the grid and meet the target of 500 GW installed capacity of renewables by 2030, there would still be a need to meet the baseload power demand from fossil fuels (most likely coal) or other dispatchable sources, given the intermittency and non-dispatchable nature of solar and wind power.”

It said CCUS has a “critical role to play for India to halve CO2 emissions by 2050 and accomplish net-zero by 2070.” Net zero means that the amount of greenhouse gas emissions, as a whole, is reduced to such an extent that it can be neutralised by absorption (say in nature or through artificial removal measures), resulting in zero total emissions.

3. And what is the case against CCUS?

The first criticism stems from the cost and viability of CCUS projects. The NITI Aayog report noted that “Because of the high mobilization and laying expenses, the economics of CCUS cluster projects in the initial years is quite challenging due to lower CO2 volumes and the outsized infrastructure created.”

There are also only a few operational CCS projects globally, even though the technology has been pushed for decades. The IEA stated that there were 40 operational CCS projects in 2023, which captured more than 45 metric tonnes (Mt) of CO2 annually — China’s annual emissions in 2021 alone stood at 12,466.32 Mt.

Story continues below this ad

A 2023 report from the London School of Economics (LSE) also explained, “The amount of CO2 that needs to be captured through CCUS to deliver large-scale emission reductions is much larger than the current market for CO2 usage.”

Writing in The Conversation, Tianyi Ma, a Distinguished Professor in Chemistry and Renewable Energy, said that despite being “invented by the oil and gas industry,” the technology has a place in a comprehensive strategy to mitigate climate change. At the same time, he acknowledged the argument that “The technology will likely be used to prolong the use of fossil fuels rather than phase them out as quickly as possible. In this view, carbon capture would be used by fossil fuel plant operators and companies as a way to make coal or gas “green”, and delay the full transition.”

He concluded that despite the increasing investments in green energy sources such as solar and wind, dependence on fossil fuels will remain. Global data also show that while the world is transitioning to renewable energy, much of that progress has been driven by mammoth investments from a single country — China.

He added, “We might not like the idea of carbon capture and storage, but we will need it if we are going to get serious about net zero. At present, there’s nothing else like it for hard-to-abate sectors. What we must avoid is using it to prop up fossil fuels.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Kevin Warsh
Why Supreme Court made menstrual hygiene a fundamental right and what schools must provide
The top court directed the Centre and states to ensure free sanitary napkins and functional toilets in all schools. Abhinav Saha
Udit Misra writes: Why the Economic Survey has upped India's potential growth rate
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Why Indian automakers are facing rising tariff walls, from Mexico to South Africa 
Higher tariffs could fundamentally undermine the value proposition of Indian cars: affordability combined with decent quality and fuel efficiency. Gajendra Yadav
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rare Earth Corridors
In Budget 2026, why the push for rare earth corridors in Odisha, Kerala, TN, Andhra
Budget 2025-26 had ringed in a major relief for income-tax payers as the slab rates were changed under the new tax regime.
Foreign travel now cheaper, F&O trading attracts higher tax
Rashmika Mandanna finds love in Vijay Deverakonda
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Namita Thapar shares post on Shubham Gupta who bagged a deal on Shark Tank India Season 5
Namita Thapar calls Bonkers Corner her most meaningful deal on Shark Tank India 5: ‘Journeys like these deserve to be seen’
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
flat
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
Apple acquisition
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Why Indian badminton should refrain from anointing any youngster as the Saina-Sindhu successor - the heir isn't apparent
India's crop of promising badminton juniors is a boon. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/File)
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
Instagram may soon let users leave others’ Close Friends lists: Report
Instagram app logo
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
flat
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
EXPRESS OPINION
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
I see my sons’ gentleness as essential rebellion against the 'manosphere'
masculinity, manosphere
Are you watching Orry’s ‘feud’ with the Ali Khan family? The joke isn’t on him, it’s on us
orry
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement