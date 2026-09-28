Sea level rise: Can a country retain its statehood even if it loses its territory?

The United Nations General Assembly last week adopted the first-ever UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise, which recognises rising sea level as an existential threat.

The declaration also addresses the issue of loss of territory faced by low-lying countries that are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels and persistent coastal erosion.

Why is the sea level rising?

Sea level rise is essentially the increase in the average height of the ocean’s surface, measured from the centre of the Earth. There are two primary reasons why sea levels are currently rising.

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One, the global warming-driven melting of glaciers (accumulation of ice and snow that slowly flows over land) and ice sheets (glaciers which cover more than 50,000 square km of land).