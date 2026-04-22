Why Punjab and Haryana are seeing heatwave conditions in April, again

April this year is once again turning unusually hot in Punjab and Haryana, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing repeated heatwave alerts for several districts over the past few days. Traditionally, heatwave conditions in the region were associated with May and June, but over the past decade, April sometimes itself has begun to witness such spells — particularly towards the latter half of the month.

This year is again one of those years. Day temperatures have already climbed sharply, with above 41.6°C in Punjab’s Bathinda and Haryana recording a high of 42.5°C in Bhiwani, while night temperatures have also remained elevated, with warm night conditions reported in parts of the state. In Punjab, districts such as Fazilka, Muktsar, Faridkot, Moga, Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur and Patiala are likely to see heatwave conditions in the coming days.