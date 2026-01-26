Polar vortex: What’s behind the lethal winter storm in the United States?

A powerful winter storm triggered heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Ohio Valley and mid-South to New England in the United States on Sunday (January 26), leaving at least seven people dead.

Around 17 states witnessed snowfall, with more than a foot of accumulation in some areas. The deep freeze strained energy supplies in some states, and the National Weather Service predicted widespread, prolonged travel disruptions.

An estimated 157 million Americans were warned against cold ranging from sub-zero temperatures along the Canadian border to below-freezing as ‍far south ⁠as the Gulf of Mexico, according to a report by Reuters.

The storm has been fueled by the activity of the polar vortex, which has expanded southwards.