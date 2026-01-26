Polar vortex: What’s behind the lethal winter storm in the United States?

Around 17 states witnessed snowfall, with more than a foot of accumulation in some areas. The deep freeze strained energy supplies in some states, and the National Weather Service predicted widespread, prolonged travel disruptions

google-preferred-btn
stormA person carries grocery bags up a residential street during a winter storm in Cincinnati on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

A powerful winter storm triggered heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Ohio Valley and mid-South to New England in the United States on Sunday (January 26), leaving at least seven people dead.

Around 17 states witnessed snowfall, with more than a foot of accumulation in some areas. The deep freeze strained energy supplies in some states, and the National Weather Service predicted widespread, prolonged travel disruptions.

An estimated 157 million Americans were warned against cold ranging from sub-zero temperatures along the Canadian border to below-freezing as ‍far south ⁠as the Gulf of Mexico, according to a report by Reuters.

The storm has been fueled by the activity of the polar vortex, which has expanded southwards.

What is the polar vortex?

The polar vortex is a large area of low-pressure and cold air that swirls like a wheel around both of the Earth’s polar regions. There are two types of polar vortex: tropospheric and stratospheric.

The tropospheric polar vortex occurs at the lowest layer of the atmosphere — it extends from the surface up to about 10 km to 15 km — where most weather phenomena occur.

The stratospheric polar vortex occurs at around 15 km to 50 km high. Unlike the tropospheric polar vortex, the stratospheric polar vortex disappears during the summer and is the strongest during the autumn.

When does the polar vortex cause extreme cold?

Story continues below this ad

The US, parts of Europe, and Asia experience chilly winds when the polar vortex at the North Pole weakens and travels from its usual position. “As this system weakens, some of the cold, arctic air can break off and migrate south, bringing plenty of cold air with it. Areas as far south as Florida may experience arctic weather as a result,” according to a report in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) SciJinks.

That happens because when the polar vortex is strong and stable, it keeps the jet stream travelling around the planet in a circular path. The jet stream is a narrow band of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere, which plays a key role in keeping cold air north and warm air south.

Also in Explained | How extreme weather events impacted the world in 2025

“Without that strong low-pressure system, the jet stream does not have enough force to maintain its usual path. It becomes wavy and rambling. When high-pressure systems get in its way, a collection of cold air pushes south, along with the rest of the polar vortex system,” the report added.

Is climate change impacting the polar vortex?

Scientists are still researching the precise impact of climate change on the polar vortex, and whether rising temperatures are making the low-pressure system buckle more frequently.

Story continues below this ad

Some researchers believe that as the poles are getting warmer at a faster rate than the rest of the Earth, the polar vortex and jet stream are becoming weaker. Warmer temperatures make it easier for the polar vortex and jet stream to get disrupted.

“It makes sense that the polar vortex tends not to be as strong due to global warming because the planet isn’t warming uniformly. It’s warming more at the pole, overall decreasing the strength of the polar vortex and the jet stream and making it more susceptible to being dislodged and sent our way,” Steven Decker, the director of the Meteorology Undergraduate Program at Rutgers University, said in a press statement in February 2024.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Republic Day
Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, at R-Day Parade: History of the Army's animals wing
Republic Day
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2026: Three macro worries for the Finance Minister
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of presenting the Budget in 2023.
As China purges top military general, key theories around the extraordinary move
Zhang Youxia of China.
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
trump modi, republic day
Trump hails 'historic bond' between India-US amid thaw in ties
A billboard showing a US aircraft carrier with damaged jets on its deck, and sign reading: "If you sow the wind, you'll reap whirlwind," at the Enqelab-e-Eslami square, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 25, 2026.
Why major West Asian powers don’t want Trump to hit Iran
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Pistabarfi founders on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India 5 pitcher, berated by Anupam Mittal, says sales went up 2x, did one month's revenue in a day
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, RCB vs MI Live Score: Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL match. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
RCB vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Kajol on a crucial lesson her son Yug taught her
‘Ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya’: When Kajol’s son Yug called her out for scolding Nysa; why kids sometimes make the best teachers
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Advertisement
Must Read
RCB vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, RCB vs MI Live Score: Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL match. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success
Manchester United legend Roy Keane quipped that even if Michael Carrick were to win the remaining games, he wouldn’t make his job permanent. (AP Photo)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
‘Ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya’: When Kajol’s son Yug called her out for scolding Nysa; why kids sometimes make the best teachers
Kajol on a crucial lesson her son Yug taught her
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
‘Powder keg of latent rage’: Clash erupts between delivery agents, guards over wrong address in Greater Noida; watch video
The clash reportedly continued for over 15 minutes near the main gate of the society
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
EXPRESS OPINION
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
The return of trade policy as an instrument of statecraft
The return of trade policy as an instrument of statecraft
In this moment, for India’s Muslims, internal reform is not a distraction from struggle for justice — it is part of it
Muslims
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement