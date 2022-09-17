Climate change likely made Pakistan’s extreme rainfall more intense: study

The torrential monsoon that has submerged more than a third of Pakistan was a “one in a 100” year event likely made more intense by climate change, scientists have said.

In Sindh and Balochistan, where August rainfall was seven to eight times heavier than usual, climate warming made average five-day maximum rainfall about 75% more intense, according to a report by World Weather Attribution (WWA), an international research collaboration that studies the role of climate change in extreme events.

WWA previously analysed the deadly heatwave that scorched India and Pakistan in March and April, with temperatures reaching 50 degree Celsius.