A drone view of the aftermath of flash flooding along the Trishuli river amidst fresh water surge warning in the Trishuli Bazaar area of Nuwakot district, Nepal, on August 30, 2026. Photo: AP

Nepal has suffered a catastrophic flash flood, with more than 1,000 dead, thousands still missing nearly 10 days later, and whole villages, bridges and roads swept away. The impact appears to have been heightened as the Himalayas now stand much impacted by heavy infrastructure development by the Chinese in Tibet.

And then there is climate change.

The big emitters

The Himalayas are referred to as the third pole given their huge reservoirs of ice and water. For years, melting of their glaciers has been noticed, with climatologists warning of severe consequences.

The US is the leading contributor, at 25%, to the key cause of climate change, CO2 accumulated in the atmosphere. Europe is next at around 20% with the Chinese now fast catching up at15% of the global stock. India’s contribution, on the other hand is under 4%. Moreover, India’s per-capita CO2 emissions at around 2 tonnes per year are half of the global average of 4.5 tonnes.