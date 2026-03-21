Heatwaves to hailstorms: Why is March seeing such erratic weather this year?

Thunderclouds over the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on March 18. PTI

This year, sweltering and high temperatures in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, unusual heatwaves in Himachal Pradesh, and dry and hot weather across Gujarat and Maharashtra marked the beginning of March — a month that climatologically sees a slow transition from winter to summer.

Since last week, however, the heat has been replaced by thunderstorms, hailstorms and rain that have cooled down temperatures. Why did such erratic weather unfold in March? We explain.

What is behind the severe weather in March?

To understand that, we must first understand Western Disturbances. These are rain-bearing wind systems, originating beyond Afghanistan and Iran, that pick up moisture from the Mediterranean Sea, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea and the Arabian Sea as they move eastward towards India.