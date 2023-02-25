Low tides and drought: Why have Venice’s famous canals gone dry?

As some of Venice’s iconic secondary canals have almost dried up in the past few days, it has become impossible for water taxis, gondolas and even ambulance boats to navigate. Experts say the reason is a prolonged spell of low tides coupled with the lack of rain.

The low water levels are a surprise because Venice is known to suffer from frequent flooding. In 2019, it witnessed the worst floods since 1966, resulting in damage worth hundreds of millions of euros.

An older photo of the same canal. Wikemedia Commons An older photo of the same canal. Wikemedia Commons

Why are some Venetian canals dry?

At present, the near waterless canals have disrupted everyday life in the city as they’re responsible for the bulk of transportation in the city — automobiles are banned in much of Venice. The AP reported that the situation has forced medical crews to tie ambulance boats far away, and to “sometimes hand-carry stretchers over long distances since their vessels can’t progress up canals, reduced to a trickle of water and muck”.

Tourists have been left cheated with the numerous gondolas, the flat-bottom long boats that travel under the city’s famous bridges, being docked along the almost dry canals. Weather analysts believe that a high-pressure system is stuck over the region, which has created low tides, leading to low water levels. However, researchers say the root cause is the drought-like situation in Italy, especially in its northern parts.

What is there a water crisis in Italy?

Since last summer, Italy has been seeing a severe shortage of water in its rivers and lakes. On February 20, Legambiente, an Italian environmentalist association, said the crisis might worsen in the coming months with the country already “suffering at a time of year when water supplies should be plentiful”, ANSA news agency reported.

The association added that the Italian Alps have received about half the normal snowfall during this winter. Italy’s longest river, the Po, which travels from the Alps to the Adriatic Sea, has 61 per cent less water than normal at this time of year. Its largest lake, Lake Garda, also has low water levels.

Some experts suggest that the region hasn’t been able to recuperate from the after-effects of last year’s drought.

In 2022, Italy experienced its worst drought in 70 years and authorities declared a state of emergency in several northern areas. Scientists have been sounding the alarm for decades regarding the impact of climate change on Italian rivers and lakes but successive governments have failed to take action, a 2022 report in the journal Nature said. Stefano Fenoglio, professor of zoology and hydrobiology at the University of Turin, told the journal, “Italy is very exposed to climate change, especially the Alpine region and facing this crisis should be a priority.”