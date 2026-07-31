India’s monsoon hits halfway mark: Why July witnessed prolonged wet and dry spells

After a significantly dry June and a poor start to the year’s monsoon season, July’s rainfall can be summed up as that of extremes. There were many rainy days during July, some of which went on to create historic records. But there were prolonged dry days, too.

Here’s how much monsoon rainfall India received in the first half of the season, what caused the prolonged wet and dry periods, and which parts received record rainfall.

Monsoon rainfall in the first half

Even though July opened with a significant rainfall deficit (-35%), the monsoon’s advance into all parts of the country by July 8, propelled by the formation and dissipation of the low pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal, swung the weekly rainfall figures from +45% (July 2-8) to -51% during July 9-15.

Low-pressure systems form when warm air heats up, expands, and rises into the atmosphere. These can cause unstable and cloudy weather, stormy conditions, and strong winds.

Also read | Monsoon finally covers entire India, marking slowest advance since 2021

The spatial and temporal rainfall distribution remained skewed throughout the month. Floods ravaged Gujarat, Saurashtra (in Gujarat), Assam, Odisha, and Jammu while dry spells prolonged over Bihar (-42%), Kerala (-35%), Andhra Pradesh (-33%), Karnataka (-29%), Haryana (-27%), and Uttar Pradesh (-26%) this season.

Rainfall in the last few days eliminated much of the deficit and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that during July 1-29, the country received normal rainfall. The same for July 1-30 was 13.9% below normal compared with the long period average (LPA). LPA is the mean rainfall recorded over a region for a specific time frame, calculated across a multi-decade span of 30 to 50 years.

The all-India rainfall came close to normal for the first time in this season so far. The country has, so far, recorded 270.1 mm (-1% from normal of the LPA). Notably, the day-on-day all-India rainfall remained below the normal mark (see red bars in the graph).

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The progress of the monsoon season in 2026. Source: IMD The progress of the monsoon season in 2026. Source: IMD

Table 1: Week-wise rainfall (% departures) over India. Source: IMD Table 1: Week-wise rainfall (% departures) over India. Source: IMD

Behind prolonged dry and wet periods

The monsoon onset over the regions in the north, northwest, and western India was realised on July 9. The first good spell was a result of the season’s first low pressure system that developed in the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast. This system lingered on and its slow movement, supplemented by strong monsoonal winds from the Arabian Sea, brought widespread, heavy rainfall across the west coast, central, and northwest India regions during July 1-9.

During July, all the rainfall events were linked to multiple active weather systems and their simultaneous interplay. July saw another low pressure system develop in the north Bay of Bengal off Odisha, which triggered massive rain over Odisha, West Bengal, parts of Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh in recent days. The monsoon trough’s position — an elongated low-pressure area extending from Pakistan to the Bay of Bengal that brings heavy seasonal rainfall — was in favour, which further enhanced rainfall and kept monsoon conditions active during July 1-10 and since the last week of July.

Also read | El Niño could become strongest since 1950: What it means for India

The slow movement of the low pressure systems also had a role to play in the continuous rainfall over a smaller geographic location, which was pounded by rainfall.

But Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD, had earlier said that low pressure systems that develop in the monsoon season have a long life and that they are one of the main rain-bearing systems.

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The dark blue regions have recorded above-normal rainfall whereas regions in red are rainfall-deficit regions. Source: IMD The dark blue regions have recorded above-normal rainfall whereas regions in red are rainfall-deficit regions. Source: IMD

El Nino, the warmer-than-normal sub-surface temperatures recorded along the equatorial Pacific Ocean, is steadily intensifying. But climate experts are of the opinion that this warming is yet to reflect in the Indian Ocean and has not had a significant impact on India’s monsoon season so far. However, El Nino is set to strengthen during the coming months, according to multiple global weather agencies.

Some weather scientists are also factoring in the role of the extra-tropics (geographical regions and weather phenomena located north and south of Earth’s tropical zones) that, they said, may be helping monsoon rainfall and countering the incoming El Nino effects.

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Soon after the onset over the entire country, the southwest monsoon went into a lull during July 10-20. Below-normal rainfall was experienced over the south peninsular, northwest, and central India regions during this period, while it remained active mainly along the northeast India region. During this period, there was a sharp spike in the temperatures, with places in Andhra Pradesh and Vidarbha in Maharashtra reporting heatwave conditions.

In sum, July experienced extreme wet conditions resulting in flooding and landslides in Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra, and Odisha to hot and dry conditions resulting in heatwaves — a rare phenomenon for the month.

Record rainfall

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Umargam in Gujarat’s Valsad district recorded 1067 mm in 24 hours. It became the third wettest single-day rainfall event ever recorded in the country after Sohra in Meghalaya (1563.3 mm on June 16, 1995) and Aminidivi in Lakshadweep (1168.5 mm on May 6, 2004). IMD called the Umargam’s rainfall “exceptionally” heavy, a term referred to when the 24-hour rainfall over a location crosses 210 mm or touches the near-records mark.

Gujarat and Odisha reported the highest “exceptionally” heavy rain events in July, followed by Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, and Meghalaya. For at least 24 days of the month, there was at least one location — if not more — that recorded such “exceptionally” high rainfall.

Table 2: Exceptionally heavy rainfall (more than 220mm) across states in July. Source: IMD Table 2: Exceptionally heavy rainfall (more than 220mm) across states in July. Source: IMD

For comparison, Chandigarh’s annual rainfall is 1070 mm while Umargam recorded 1067 mm in 24 hours. Amritsar’s annual rainfall is 724 mm while Ahmedabad recorded 720mm in 24 hours on July 27. Mahabaleshwar received 1/10th of its annual rainfall on July 6 (see Table 2). Kaprada in Gujarat received 420 mm in a day, which was close to Jodhpur’s annual rainfall (411 mm).