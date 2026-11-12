Global carbon emissions are set to fall. Why are India’s emissions projected to rise?

Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels are projected to decline marginally in 2026 compared with last year. But India is expected to be the only major emitter set to record an increase.

According to a new study by the Global Carbon Budget, global fossil fuel emissions are projected to fall by 0.4% this year, with China, the US, the European Union and Japan expected to record declines. India’s projected rise in fossil fuel emissions, meanwhile, has been pegged at 4.4%.

The projected global decline has been attributed to the expansion of solar and wind power and the energy shock triggered by the West Asia conflict.

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Geopolitical upheavals and economic disruptions have previously led to temporary reductions in fossil fuel use, including in 1992, 1998 and 2009. The Covid-19 pandemic also triggered a decline in emissions in 2020. These, however, were largely one-year aberrations. Researchers behind the study caution that the projected decline in global emissions this year is also likely to be a short-term consequence of the ongoing conflict rather than a sustained structural shift.

Why is India bucking the global trend? What are the key factors driving India’s rising carbon dioxide emissions even as emissions elsewhere are projected to fall?

‘No drop in road transport emissions in India’

According to the study, India, which accounts for around 8% of global emissions, is projected to record higher emissions growth in 2026 than its average annual increase of 3.5% over the past decade.

The study attributes part of the increase to a rebound from relatively low emissions growth in 2025, when a wet pre-monsoon period reduced demand for cooling. In contrast, a drier monsoon and higher temperatures in 2026 increased cooling demand, pushing up electricity consumption.

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Notably, India witnessed an unusual surge in power demand this summer amid persistently high temperatures and deficient rainfall, with El Niño-influenced weather conditions adding to the pressure.

This increased reliance on coal-based power generation at a time when hydropower output was lower. Between April and November 10, 2026, coal-based power generation increased by around 13.2% to 846,229.29 million units (MU), compared with 747,465.25 MU during the corresponding period in 2025.

The increased reliance on coal-based generation was also reflected in declining coal stocks at thermal power plants. Inventories fell to 19.5 million tonnes (mt) as of November 10, from around 55 mt at the beginning of April.

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“The Indian economy continues to grow strongly with an emphasis on infrastructure development. Since the government fixes petrol and diesel prices, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has not led to a drop in road-transport emissions, but consumption of other oil products declined,” the study said.

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An analysis of government data shows that while domestic consumption of overall petroleum products declined by 2.24% in January-October 2026, consumption of transport fuels continued to increase. Petrol consumption increased by 6.61% to 37.15 million tonnes from 34.85 million tonnes, while diesel consumption increased by 5.76% to 80.86 million tonnes from 76.46 million tonnes over the same period.

India’s industrial emissions

Anubha Aggarwal, analyst at the research organisation Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), said contributions from the power sector to CO2 emission remained flat for two years till June 2026.

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A CREA analysis found that India’s CO2 emissions in the first half of 2026 increased 3.7% year-on-year in because of an increase in emissions from steel, cement and other sectors.

Power-sector CO₂ emissions in the first half of 2026 were back at the level of two years earlier — a 2.2% decline in the first half of 2025 reversed by a 2.3% rise during the first half of this year. CO₂ emissions from oil and gas fell 7% year-on-year, despite higher demand for diesel and petrol.

“For two years till June 2026, all of the growth in India’s electricity demand has been met by clean energy, and that has halted the rise of coal power for the first time in half a century. The challenge now is industry, where coal dominates and electricity makes up a smaller share of energy use than in almost any other G20 economy, so unless steel and other energy-intensive manufacturers begin to electrify, rising output will keep pushing India’s total emissions up even as the power sector stabilises,” Aggarwal told The Indian Express.