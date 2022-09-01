scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Explained: What do we know about Super Typhoon ‘Hinnamnor’, the strongest storm of 2022

According to a forecast from Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the storm is expected to move towards parts of Southwestern Japan, Eastern China and South Korea over the next few days.

Satellite view of Hinnamnor. (@CIRA_CSU/Twitter)

The strongest tropical storm of 2022, dubbed Super Typhoon ‘Hinnamnor’, has been barrelling across the western Pacific Ocean and is presently hurtling back towards the islands of Japan and South Korea, packing wind speeds of upto 241 kilometres per hour.

As of Thursday (September 1) morning, the category 5 typhoon — the highest classification on the scale — was about 230 km away from Japan’s Okinawa prefecture, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. Thunderstorm warnings have been issued in several regions across the country. As it inches towards the Japanese islands once again, the typhoon is expected to develop further.

Okinawa flights have already been disrupted, with several airlines cancelling flights to and from the region this week. Hinnamnor is the 11th tropical storm this year to develop into a typhoon.

Where is Super Typhoon ‘Hinnamnor’ likely to make an impact?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

According to a forecast from Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the storm is expected to move towards parts of Southwestern Japan, Eastern China and South Korea over the next few days. The weather department has predicted it will slow down and stall by Friday, but the system will continue to move north once again over the weekend, weather.com reported.

On Thursday afternoon, the JMA upgraded the typhoon’s classification to ‘violent’. According to weather.com, Hinnamnor will slowly move south of Okinawa on Friday, while continuing to intensify. Between Saturday and Sunday, it will approach Japan’s Sakishima Islands and Okinawa’s main island, as wind speeds continue to increase. Waves as high as 10 metres are expected in the region.

According to Japanese news outlet NHK World, rainfall on Thursday is expected to reach up to 150 millimetres in Hokkaido, 120 millimetres in Tohoku, 100 millimetres in Tokai, and 80 millimetres in the Kansai region.

Advertisement

While the effects of the typhoon aren’t expected to be felt as intensely in China and Taiwan, heavy rains have been predicted across South Korea.

How is the typhoon presently moving?

As of Thursday evening, the violent typhoon was moving south of Miyakojima Island at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour, according to JMA’s latest weather update. The storm is predicted to regain force as it moves south of Okinawa, where it is likely to remain stationary through Friday.

Wind speeds have been picking up in Okinawa and the seas have been turning rough, according to local media reports.

Advertisement
Best of Explained
Click here for more

Why is the typhoon intensifying so quickly?

According to a report by Taiwan News, one of the factors contributing to the Super Typhoon rapidly intensifying and expanding is the fact that it has started absorbing other local meteorological systems. Warm tropical waters and other pre-existing meteorological disturbances have also led to the system’s escalation.

Weather warning

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has warned of flooding, heavy downpour, landslides, and possible lightning strikes, particularly in low-lying areas. The weather department has also warned of tornados, swollen rivers and violent winds.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:09:05 pm
Next Story

India’s unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high of 8.3 pc in Aug: CMIE

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement