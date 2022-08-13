Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?

The government formally declared parts of England to be in drought on Friday as the country faces a period of prolonged hot and dry weather. The declaration does not trigger government-level intervention, but allows water companies to go further in their steps to manage supplies. Below are some key details.
What happens when a drought is declared?
– All water companies are required to have a drought plan in place setting out what restrictions they may put in place on their customers in the event of a drought.
– Water companies will implement these plans, which will include temporary water use restrictions such as hosepipe bans to reduce the demand for water.
– They can also apply for drought orders and permits which legally allow more flexibility in managing water resources including abstracting more water from rivers, reservoirs or aquifers.
Subscriber Only Stories
– Restrictions can be put in place on non-essential water use including commercial car washes and swimming pools.
– Customers may be asked to access water from standpipes or mobile water tanks.
– Farmers could face restrictions on water usage for spray irrigation.
– The Environment Agency can ask the government to put in place restrictions on water use in industrial manufacturing or food processing which is having, or threatening to have, a severe impact on the environment or public water supply.
– Natural England, the government’s conservation advisory body, may restrict access to some areas such as national nature reserves if there is a risk of fire caused by the dry conditions.
Where has a drought been declared?
– Devon and Cornwall
– Solent and South Downs
– Kent and South London
– Herts and North London
– East Anglia
– Thames
– Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire
– East Midlands
Top News
Latest News
Google TV update to improve performance, offer better storage management
Privacy complaint targets Google over unsolicited ad emails
Duleep Trophy 2022: Ajinkya Rahane to lead West Zone
The $15 billion menopause industry’s next target is TikTok
Pune residents advised to step up vigil after leopard sighting at DRDO facility
Qutub Minar case: Archeological Survey of India asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’
Cafe Minamdang: Seo In-guk’s loony crime thriller sacrifices riveting storytelling for unnecessary comedy
Narendra Modi’s nuclear push gains traction with new plants on way
ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2022: When and where to check
Explained: Ambani, Adani, and how the Roys could lose NDTV
BWF World C’ships: Srikanth loses in second round; Lakshya sails into pre-quarters
Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba responds as user questions why she didn’t share Amrita Singh’s photos: ‘Must find more pics’
“I was told you need to scream at players and be strict”: Bangladesh Test-ODI coach Domingo hits back at BCB
Six months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens, the children refuse to give up
BJP facing clear cut anti-incumbency in Gujarat, Cong has bright chance in state polls: K C Venugopal