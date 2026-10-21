GRAP Stage I invoked in Delhi-NCR: What restrictions apply and what residents need to know

Delhi GRAP-1 Rules Explained: With air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorating to the “Poor” category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with effect from Wednesday (October 21).

The decision was based on a review of the air quality scenario and forecasts for meteorological conditions.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 179 in the ‘Moderate’ category on October 20, rose sharply to 244 at 2 pm on October 21, the CAQM said.

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The official notification said the AQI is expected to remain in the ‘Poor’ category in the coming days.

What is GRAP?

GRAP is a set of emergency measures that kick in to prevent further deterioration of air quality once it reaches a certain threshold in the Delhi-NCR region.