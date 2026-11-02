Cyclone Murasu approaches Andhra coast: From naming to intensity, decoding the science of cyclones

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday evening (November 2) that the severe cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ was advancing towards the coast of South Andhra Pradesh.
The agency has forecast light to moderate rainfall in most places in Andhra Pradesh on November 2 and 3, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The cyclone is expected to make landfall Monday night or Tuesday morning.
Over the years, The Indian Express has extensively reported on and explained the underlying science behind cyclones. This article compiles those explainers to provide a one-stop source of information. Here is what to know about the basics of cyclones — the unique names assigned to them, how they are formed — as well as the factors affecting their intensity lately.
How is a cyclone named?
“Murasu” means “war drum” in Tamil, and the name was picked by India. It arrives a week after the “very severe cyclonic storm” named Cyclone Arnab (the name refers to the ocean) also hit the state and Odisha in late October.
In both cases, the names given to the cyclones were decided long before they approached the Indian coastline through a collaborative international system. You can click here to read our earlier explainer on the naming process.
How does a cyclone is form?
A cyclone is essentially a large-scale system of air that rotates around the centre of a low-pressure area. It is usually accompanied by higher temperatures and violent storms.
In India, the Bay of Bengal is prone to large storm surges, in part because of its funnel-like shape that concentrates atmospheric activity and its unique topography. Click here to read about the science behind the processes.
Another word you are likely to encounter when reading about cyclones is “landfall”. It is not the same as a ‘direct hit’. This explainer simplifies the term.
Why are cyclones intensifying?
Cyclone Arnab’s movement towards the land was faster than originally forecast by the IMD. It achieved wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph.
What role did El Niño — the abnormal warming of the Pacific Ocean’s surface waters — play in its intensification? This explainer decodes that question, which also becomes relevant since this year’s El Niño is forecast to be among the strongest since records began.