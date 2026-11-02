Cyclone Murasu approaches Andhra coast: From naming to intensity, decoding the science of cyclones

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday evening (November 2) that the severe cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ was advancing towards the coast of South Andhra Pradesh.

The agency has forecast light to moderate rainfall in most places in Andhra Pradesh on November 2 and 3, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The cyclone is expected to make landfall Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Over the years, The Indian Express has extensively reported on and explained the underlying science behind cyclones. This article compiles those explainers to provide a one-stop source of information. Here is what to know about the basics of cyclones — the unique names assigned to them, how they are formed — as well as the factors affecting their intensity lately.