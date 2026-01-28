Higher disease incidents & heat stress: How climate change is impacting cattle in India

Climate change-related impacts, such as higher disease rate, mortality and heat-induced stress, are affecting the cattle of rearers across India, according to a new study. More than 50% buffalo and crossbred cattle rearers, and over 40% of indigenous cattle rearers have reported these adverse impacts of rising temperatures.

The analysis, ‘Cattle and Community in a Changing Climate’, was released by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) — a Delhi-based think tank — on January 20. The findings are based on a survey of more than 7,300 cattle-rearing households across 15 states, covering 91% of India’s bovine population (including cows, buffaloes, bulls, and bullocks). The study was carried out by CEEW researchers — Abhishek Jain, Nikita Tank, Aastha Bafna, Ruchira Goyal, Chandan Jha, Stuti Manchanda, Madhumita Srinivasan, Rohan Gupta, Sara Haris, Arti Agarwal, and Apoorve Khandelwal.

The findings are significant, as climate change-related impacts can result in loss of livelihood and a dip in income for cattle rearers. This could, in turn, affect the country’s economy. That is because milk contributes approximately 5% to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and cattle rearing — which involves raising and nurturing bovines — supports the livelihoods of more than 80 million farmers.

India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of milk. As of 2019, milk production in the country stood at 188 million tonnes and was expected to reach about 242 million tonnes by 2023-2024, according to the National Dairy Development Board’s Annual Report (2023-2024).

The impact

The CEEW report found that the most prominent climate change-related impact on cattle was the increase in disease incidents (33% of the surveyed cattle-rearing households reported the impact).

Jain, a co-author of the study, told The Indian Express, “One of the direct impacts of higher temperatures is that they can trigger health issues such as heat stress and heat stroke among these animals.”

Rise in wet-bulb temperatures (WBT), one of the fallouts of climate change, also contributes to an increase in disease rate. WBT is a more holistic measurement of temperature, which accounts for both air temperature and the moisture it holds.

“Higher wet-bulb temperatures create conditions for the proliferation of vectors such as flies and ticks. This increases the risk of vector-borne diseases such as the lumpy skin disease,” said Jain.

Warmer temperatures compromise the immune system of animals like cows and buffaloes. This means that their ability to fight diseases decreases. In severe cases, it can lead to death as well.

Another fallout of higher temperatures is greater restlessness, especially among buffaloes. That is because buffaloes have darker skin and absorb more heat compared to, say, cows.

An increase in disease rate and restlessness has a direct impact on cattle’s milk output. It can shorten lactation periods, reduce the number of productive days, and lead to the early retirement of bovines.

Also, Jain said, “With more heat, animals — much like humans — eat less, which means their milk output would also be less. Higher temperatures slow down the digestive system of animals, especially crossbreds, which decreases the yield as well.”

The report said that between 12% and 14% of the surveyed cattle rearers were already witnessing a dip in the milk output due to the rise in temperatures.

Note that crossbreds and buffaloes are more vulnerable to these adverse impacts of climate change compared to indigenous cows. “Unlike indigenous breeds, which have adapted to tropical conditions over millennia, crossbred bovines cannot cope well with rising temperatures. For instance, the Jersey cow, which has been brought from the United Kingdom for crossbreeding, has a lower number of sweat glands per centimetre on its body than indigenous cows. This makes it difficult for the Jersey cow to dissipate heat,” said Jain.

As climate change worsens, feed and fodder will also become scarce, which will make animal keeping more expensive. According to the CEEW study, cattle-rearing households are already concerned about the rising prices — more than 70% of rearers face challenges accessing affordable feed and fodder.

Need for adaptation

The researchers have highlighted that, as a majority of cattle rearers in India wish to continue rearing in the future, there is a need to make the sector climate resilient. In the survey, they found that 75% of the cattle rearers want their next generation to continue keeping animals. Also, 40% of the rearers wish to further expand their herd size. According to the 77th round of the National Sample Survey Organisation (2019), the average bovine herd size in rural India is 3.14 animals, indicating the predominance of smallholder livestock ownership.

To curb the adverse effects of climate change on cattle, the researchers have recommended a series of steps. For instance, they have said that selective breeding within indigenous breeds is crucial.

“A share of farmers are preferring crossbreds and buffaloes because they have higher milk productivity than indigenous breeds. However, crossbred animals are not as climate resilient as indigenous ones. That’s why selective breeding of indigenous cattle can help increase not only productivity but also resilience against climate change impacts,” said Jain.

There is also a requirement to improve infrastructure related to animal sheds, which can be crucial in protecting cattle from rising temperatures. The survey found that one in four cattle rearers were struggling to acquire resources to build animal sheds.

Jain said, “The government can support farmers by providing them subsidies and cheaper loans for building animal sheds and constructing them in a way that enables better microclimatic conditions for the animals. These sheds can be better ventilated and well shaded.”

The researchers also pointed out that it would be important to ensure adequate nutrients in the feed and fodder for the animals so that they can build immunity and disease resistance.

The study said, “To future-proof the sector against climate risks, tailored and comprehensive awareness initiatives are needed to help rearers understand the risks and rewards of different animal types. Equipping them with this knowledge can enable more informed, sustainable herd-expansion decisions, ensuring resilience in the face of evolving environmental and economic challenges.”