Climate change could trigger viral spillovers, new pandemics: study

The effects of climate change are visible across a range of environments, from changes in crop yields due to unreliable weather conditions to the extinction of species. According to new research, another effect may be seen in an increased risk of a “viral spillover” in some regions, which could trigger new pandemics in coming years.

Climate change could shift the species range of certain viral vectors and reservoirs northward, and the High Arctic zone could become a fertile ground for emerging pandemics, scientists said in research published on Wednesday. (‘Viral spillover risk increases with climate change in High Arctic lake sediments’, Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the biological research journal of The Royal Society, UK)

Viral spillover

Viruses are among the most abundant entities on Earth, but they need to infect a host cell in order to replicate. These virus/host relationships are relatively stable within superkingdoms, the major groupings of organisms. However, below this rank, viruses may infect a new host from a reservoir host (in which it usually resides) by being able to transmit sustainably in a novel host, a process known as viral spillover.

Study of an Arctic lake

To study the possibility of a viral spillover, researchers from the University of Ottawa collected sediment and soil samples from Lake Hazen in Canada, the largest High Arctic lake by volume in the world, and the region’s largest freshwater ecosystem.

Then they undertook DNA and RNA sequencing to reconstruct the lake area’s viral composition. They estimated the spillover risk and found that the chances of a virus moving to a new host increases with runoff from glacier melt, treated as a proxy for climate change. As temperatures increase, the melting of glaciers increases as well, and there is a greater possibility for previously ice-trapped viruses and bacteria to find new hosts.

Disease potential

While the risk of viral spillovers increases with changes in the environment at a particular location driven by global warming, this does not in itself mean a higher possibility of a viral pandemic there. “Altogether, we provided here a novel approach to assessing spillover risk…This is not the same as predicting spillovers or even pandemics,” the authors said.

This is because there is another important link in the process. As long as viruses and their ‘bridge vectors’ — which act as hosts and lead to their spread — are not simultaneously present in the environment, the likelihood of dramatic events probably remains low. However, said the authors, “Climate change leads to shifts in species ranges and distributions, new associations can emerge, bringing in vectors that can mediate viral spillovers, as simulations recently highlight.”