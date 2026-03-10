Behind an early summer is a lack of winter rains

In several regions of India, particularly in the north and west, the cool winter days of February were suddenly replaced by unusually warm days this month. Temperatures were 8 to 13 degrees Celsius above normal, which can be classified as heat-wave conditions.

While a similar situation was witnessed in February three years ago, such an early arrival of heat is rare.

A warmer March

In its March forecast, the IMD said that day temperatures over western Himalayan regions and peninsular and central India would remain ‘above’ normal. It also warned of ‘above’ normal heatwave days in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Both scenarios were realised within the very first week of March.