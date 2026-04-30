​Expert Explains | Why the collapse of the AMOC ocean ‘conveyor belt’ could disrupt the Indian monsoon

AMOC is the reason Europe has a mild climate, and it heavily influences rainfall in Africa, the Americas, and Asia. (NOAA/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center)

Scientists are increasingly alarmed about the stability of a vast system of ocean currents in the Atlantic, after new research suggested it could weaken far more severely than previously thought. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which regulates climate across much of the globe, may slow by up to 59% by 2100, with potentially devastating consequences for weather systems as far away as the Indian subcontinent.

The findings have particular significance for India, where hundreds of millions of people depend on the summer monsoon for their agricultural livelihoods and water supplies. Here is what to know.

What is the AMOC?

Think of the Earth’s oceans as having a massive, invisible conveyor belt. In the Atlantic Ocean, this system is scientifically known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation.