Explained: Class X and Class XII CBSE results show contrasting trends

Students celebrate after CBSE announced the results for class 10th, at DAV school in Amritsar. (PTI Photo) Students celebrate after CBSE announced the results for class 10th, at DAV school in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for the 2020 Class X board examinations Wednesday afternoon. Of the 18.73 lakh students who wrote the exam this year, 91.46% have passed. This year’s pass percentage is only a slight improvement — 0.36 points – from last year when the overall pass percentage was 91.10%.

Increase in the overall pass percentage has been a consistent trend since the board exams resumed in 2018, after the CBSE’s tryst with the CCE system. In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 86.72%.

This year’s Class X results differ from Class XII results in that there is no dramatic jump in the overall pass percentages, and there is also a dip in the number of high scorers.

For the most part, the Class X examinations faced less disruptions than the Class XII with the exception of those from North-East Delhi. Class X students, barring those from N-E Delhi, had taken all their major papers before the CBSE halted the exams from March 19 onward in view of the Covid 19 pandemic. At the time, only two minor papers remained pending, which were eventually cancelled.

However, a number of major papers — Social Science, Science, Hindi and English – were cancelled for the students of northeast Delhi where the riots had disrupted the examinations even before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the formula of taking averages of best papers has not been applied to Class X students. That formula had contributed to a large number of high scorers in Class XII.

📢 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

The number of students scoring above 90% and 95% has seen a reverse trend this year, with less students scoring in these top brackets as compared to last year. This is in sharp contrast to the Class XII results in which these numbers have increased dramatically.

This year, 41,804 students – or 2.23% of the candidates – scored above 95%, which is a dip from last year’s 3.25%. Likewise, 184358 – or 9.84% – scored above 90%, which is significantly less than last year’s 12.78%.

Like in the case of Class XII, the board will not publish a ‘merit list’ of Class X toppers.

One pattern that has remained in place is girls outperforming boys. While 93.31% of the girls passed, among the boys it was 90.14%. A total of 78.95% transgender candidates passed.

Though way behind private schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and state government schools have pulled up their performances considerably this year. Though they are far behind the national pass percentage of 80.91%, this is a significant increase from last year’s 71.91%. KVs and JNVs remain head and shoulders above other schools with pass percentages of 99.23% and 98.66%, respectively.

The three regions with the highest pass percentages are Trivandrum, Bengaluru and Chennai with 99.28%, 98.95% and 98.23%, respectively. Unlike Class XII students, Class X students do not have the choice to take optional exams so as to improve their results.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd