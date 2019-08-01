Explained — Fact Check: CCD founder left A purported suicide note. What happens now?

A letter purportedly written by V G Siddhartha to the board of directors of Cafe Coffee Day before he apparently took his life, accuses lenders of exerting “tremendous pressure” on him, and the Income-Tax Department of “a lot of harassment”. While I-T said it had acted in accordance with the law and procedures, the Congress Wednesday attacked the government for unleashing “tax terror” on businesses.

Can the letter purportedly left behind by Siddhartha, if established to be genuine, be considered a “suicide note”?

SUICIDE NOTE: Any document where a person has specifically mentioned that he is planning to end his life, can be considered a suicide note. If the contents demonstrate that the person had been pushed to commit suicide by someone, police can conduct an inquiry to see if charges can be pressed under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

SECTION 306 IPC: The section, ‘Abetment of Suicide’, says: “If any person commits suicide, whoever abets the commission of such suicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine”.

Section 306 is applicable only if the deceased specifically holds a person responsible for the suicide. It is usually considered to be a difficult Section to prove in a court of law. In her suicide note, Dr Payal Tadvi, the gynaecology department student at Mumbai’s Nair Hospital who hanged herself on May 22, named three seniors whose “torture” she said she could no longer bear. The three individuals have been arrested and charged with abetment to suicide.

HOW SERIOUS: The appearance of an individual’s name in a suicide note does not automatically lead to the filing of an FIR. It must be established that the person was deliberately harassing the deceased. For example, the I-T officer whom Siddhartha has referred to in his letter cannot be held responsible if the officer is found to have been merely carrying out his duty as per the law.

The registering of an FIR under IPC Section 306 is not necessarily followed by prosecution. Police may register an FIR if members of the deceased’s family insist, but may not file a chargesheet if their investigation shows there is not enough evidence to establish abetment. An FIR under Section 306 was registered after musician Karan Joseph killed himself in Mumbai in September 2017, but no one has been chargesheeted.

PROCEDURE: Normally, police initially register an Accidental Death Report (ADR). If there appears to be no foul play after the autopsy — meaning it was not a murder trying to be passed off as suicide — police can, under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, conduct an inquiry without registering an FIR. If allegations in the suicide note, or those made by the family, prima facie appear to have merit, police register an FIR under Section 306 IPC.