Explained: Who let the dogs out of Afghanistan? How more evidence show it was Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s credibility is under the scanner yet again after a series of leaked emails suggested that he had personally authorised the controversial evacuation of at least 150 cats and dogs from a British charity in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover last year — a claim that he had previously denied.

A cross-party parliamentary committee released two emails that claimed vital resources were used to rescue dogs and cats instead of staff at Nowzad animal shelter in Kabul during the crisis in Afghanistan. But Johnson maintains he had nothing to do with the evacuation.

It has been a disastrous month at Downing Street, with the prime minister stumbling from one scandal to the next. The latest controversy comes just as Johnson awaits the results of a high-profile probe into alleged Covid violations carried out by him and his staff during the pandemic-induced lockdown — a scandal that has since been dubbed ‘Partygate’.

So, what happened at the Nowzad animal shelter after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan?

Last year, the UK government had been accused of prioritising the evacuation of animals over people after a chartered plane was used to rescue around 94 dogs and 68 cats from the Nowzad charity, run by former Royal Marine Pen Farthing. The charity served as a clinic, shelter and donkey sanctuary, and was home to hundreds of stray dogs and cats rescued by Afghan nationals and soldiers alike.

You DID it…. #OperationArk was a complete success! The @nowzad staff are now safely in Islamabad and in the care of the British High Commission! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 I am so bloody happy right now! @PeterEgan6 @domdyer70 #nowzad pic.twitter.com/eU4HwZnMWk — Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) September 11, 2021

Farthing’s ‘Operation Ark’ rescue mission, launched after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, gained widespread public support, ultimately prompting the UK government to sponsor clearance for the chartered plane that was paid for entirely by donations.

At the time, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had criticised Farthing’s campaign, stating that it had “taken up too much time of my senior commanders” when the US deadline for withdrawal was drawing closer.

But Farthing and his animals were evacuated from the country in August, leaving behind around 67 Afghan staff members. The veterinary staff were later able to escape Taliban-led Afghanistan and were brought to the British High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan.

What does PM Boris Johnson have to do with it?

According to a report by Sky News, Johnson’s parliamentary assistant Trudy Harrison had contacted a private charter company to secure a plane for Farthing’s evacuation. Harrison, who is also an MP, allegedly told the company that her boss, the prime minister, was keen that the animals be evacuated quickly, an employee said. Harrison later confirmed that she had in fact contacted transport companies, but insisted that Johnson was not involved in any evacuation plans.

“I did this as a constituency MP at all times, but I am the prime minister’s PPS so I will have made that clear,” she told Sky News.

In December, a senior Opposition lawmaker released a letter sent by a close aide of the PM, which confirmed that he had authorised the evacuation. Downing Street said the evacuation flights were an “operational decision” and PM Johnson had no involvement.

What do the latest emails reveal?

Two emails released by Britain’s Foreign Office point towards Johnson’s role in the animal evacuation, contradicting his earlier dismissal of the allegations. The emails were released as part of an investigation by a parliamentary committee looking into the government’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

The emails were released by former Foreign Office officer-turned-whistleblower Raphael Marshall, who has criticised the evacuation as “dysfunctional” and “arbitrary”, The Washington Post reported.

The first email, sent by an unnamed Foreign Office official on August 25, called for the evacuation of another unnamed animal charity, as “the PM has just authorised their [Nowzad] staff and animals to be evacuated.”

“Equivalent charity Nowzad, run by an ex-Royal Marine, has received a lot of publicity and the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated, [animal charity – name redacted] are hoping to be treated in the same capacity,” the email read.

The other email, too, called for the evacuation of an animal charity, pointing towards the Prime Minister’s “Nowzad decision” for justification.

How has Downing Street reacted to the latest allegations?

Borris Johnson denied claims that he had prioritised animals over humans yet again, calling them “total rhubarb”. He told reporters that he was “incredibly proud” of the evacuation effort by the British military, and people were “always prioritised”, BBC reported.

It was never ‘pets over people’ these are the children who included in the 67 human beings our charity rescued. These youngsters are now going to school. Get your facts right @bbclaurak @GBNEWS @BBCNews @SkyNews @thetimes #operationark https://t.co/dxyv9dy3dR — NOWZAD (@Nowzad) January 27, 2022

In a statement, the Nowzad animal charity has also refuted the allegations, saying that it was “never “pets over people””.