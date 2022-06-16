Explained: All you need to know about India’s first privately-run Bharat Gaurav train

The Indian Railways’ southern zone Tuesday flagged off the country’s first privately-run train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme. Around 11,00 passengers boarded the maiden round trip service from Coimbatore to Shirdi.

“The Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi will commence at 18:00 hours on 14th June 2022 (Tuesday) and reach Sainagar Shirdi at 07:25 hours on 16th June 2022 (Thursday) with stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

The Bharat Gaurav policy, launched in November last year, allows private players to operate trains on theme-based circuits.

Who operates the first Bharat Gaurav train?

South Star Rail is the registered service provider that operates this train. The Coimbatore-based entity is a registered company and is part of the group — Future Gaming & Hotel Services Pvt Ltd. The service provider has paid Rs 1 crore as security deposit to Southern Railway for the rake with a composition of 20 coaches.

“Besides, the company has paid Rs 27.79 lakh for annual Right to Use charges and quarterly fixed haulage charges of Rs 76.77 lakh. In addition, variable haulage charges of Rs 38.22 lakh also have been collected towards the current round trip. All these charges are excluding GST,” the ministry said.

What does the train ride offer?

The trains under the scheme have one first AC coach, three 2 Tier AC coaches and eight 3-tier coaches along with five sleeper class coaches.

There will also be a doctor on board to attend any emergency along with private security engaged along with the Railway Police Force.

“The registered service provider has refurbished the interiors of the coaches and all the coaches will be manned with round-the-clock cleaning staff and a whole team of service professionals to offer passengers a wholesome experience. Public address system has been provided in all coaches for regular communication, playing of devotional songs and mantras,” the ministry said.

It added that the registered service provider “also offers a package fare which includes transportation from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back, VIP darshan, bus arrangement, air-conditioned accommodation, facilitation by tour guide”.

What is the Bharat Gaurav policy?

According to the Bharat Gaurav policy, any operator or service provider, or virtually anyone, can lease trains from Indian Railways to run on a theme-based circuit as a special tourism package. The tenure of the arrangement is a minimum of two years and maximum of the codal life of the coach. The operator has the freedom to decide the route, the halts, the services provided, and, most importantly, the tariff.

The IRCTC runs such theme-based tourist trains, for instance, the Ramayana Express, which goes on a tour of several places connected to Lord Ram.

In such packaged tours, typically the passengers stop over at a place, stay at hotels, undertake sightseeing, etc. — all organised by tour operators.

The Bharat Gaurav operator will also have to propose a similar business model wherein it takes care of local transport, sightseeing, food, local stays, etc. along with operating the trains.

Anyone can approach Railways to lease the 3,033 conventional Integral Coach Factory-design coaches earmarked for this segment. In fact, if the operator finds it feasible, then it can even purchase rakes from Indian Railway production units and run them.

Each train will have between 14 and 20 coaches (including two guard coaches or SLR. The operator has to, however, take care of end-to-end, comprehensive service like hotel stay, local arrangements, etc. These trains cannot be used as ordinary transport trains between an origin and destination.

What is the Indian Railways’ role under the policy?

It will provide staff to drive the trains, guards and also maintenance staff on board for the coaches. Other staff, like housekeeping and catering, etc, will be deployed by the operator. It will also ensure that its entire infrastructure is in place to safely and efficiently host the train in its network. It will also give these priority in its paths, like the Rajdhanis and premium trains, so that these trains are not held up or sidelined to make way for regular trains.