Explained: Why is Bengaluru’s Nrupathunga University in thick of controversy

Nrupathunga University, which was inaugurated earlier this month by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has not met the requirements to be given the university status, alleged students. Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor of the university, which was bifurcated in 2020 from the Government Arts and Science College through an amendment in the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000, said that meeting requirements such as land, academic council, syndicate and research committee is work in progress.

Here’s a breakdown of what the controversy is all about.

How did the college get the university status?

The Government Arts and Science College on Nrupathunga road is one of the oldest and most prestigious colleges in Bengaluru. It is not far from Maharani Cluster University and Bengaluru City University (earlier Central College). In 2020, the Government Science College, which was bifurcated alongside the Government Arts College, was upgraded to a unitary university, and named Nrupathunga University, after the approval of Governor Vajubhai Vala through the Karnataka State Universities and Certain Other Law (Second Amendment) Act, 2020. It was given the university status after the state government recognised its contribution to society for 94 years, institutional values, academic excellence, research publications, NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) accreditation and students’ performance among other criteria.

What is the controversy?

Students alleged that the college had committed many violations, including that of the University Grants Commission (UGC) land rule. Narendra N, a 2020 graduate from the Government Science College, alleges that it does not meet any legal requirements to be given the university status. “Through RTI replies we have come to know that the university does not have a hostel within 2 km radius, no academic council, no research committee, no syndicate and moreover is in violation of the UGC land rule which demands at least 25 acres of own land to set up a university. The Science College has hardly 5 acres as per the survey but it submitted a fake document showing 10 acres to get the university status. If the college is not meeting any of these requirements, on what grounds did the state government set up the university?” asks Narendra, a National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) member who wants the college to be stripped of the university status. He also led a student protest opposing the increase in admission fees for bachelors in computer science from Rs 10,000 to Rs 21,000 and that for bachelors in science from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 for the current academic year.

What does the university say?

According to vice-chancellor Srinivas Balli, the university is now working towards setting up an academic council, research committee, syndicate, and hostel facilities to meet the university requirements. “The works for constituting academic bodies and other facilities are underway. We have written to the state government to fast-track the process and appoint nominees to meet the university criteria. In fact, all colleges undergo the same process once they are accorded the university status and we are no different. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed certain decision making. Moreover, after we got the university status, we have not been given any grants from the government. Hence, we have increased the admission fees to support the laboratory expenses, medical checkups and food distribution,” says Balli, who adds that talks are on with the government to also set up a hostel near the university to accommodate students.

What does the act say?

According to the Karnataka State Universities and Certain Other Law (Second Amendment) Act, 2020, the vice-chancellor must make arrangements for constituting the syndicate, academic council and other authorities of the newly established university within six months from the date of establishment or a period not exceeding one year.